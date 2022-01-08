EAGAN, Minn. -- In 2020, the Minnesota Vikings loaded up on draft picks. Their 15 selections were the most by any team since the first seven-round draft was held in 1994.

Perhaps there was something to that strategy.

It became quickly apparent that Minnesota had a strong draft class in 2020, with four players becoming starters as rookies and several key role players emerging. The ultimate prize was wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a steal with the No. 22 pick in the first round.

In the 2021 draft, the Vikings took 11 players, a routine haul considering general manager Rick Spielman’s love of accumulating picks. And so far reviews of the class haven’t been too great.

Entering Sunday’s season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings have had only one rookie develop into a regular starter in left tackle Christian Darrisaw, taken with the No. 23 pick in the first round. However, running back Kene Nwangwu, selected in the fourth round, has become a top kickoff returner.

True, circumstances were different this season with the Vikings bringing in more veteran free agents than they did in 2020. But there were expectations that some of this season’s rookies would play bigger roles.

The Vikings (7-9), who have been eliminated from the playoff race for the second straight year, didn’t have any picks in the second round but had four in the third round.

Among those, quarterback Kellen Mond wasn’t expected to compete with Kirk Cousins to start but was considered to have a good shot at the backup role. Instead, after a shaky preseason from Mond, the Vikings re-signed veteran Sean Mannion just before the start of the regular season, and he ended up starting when Cousins sat out last Sunday’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt hasn’t gotten a snap from scrimmage and has been inactive for eight games, including Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh, when undrafted rookie Tuf Borland was instead elevated off the practice squad. Guard Wyatt Davis talked about becoming a starter when he was drafted but also hasn’t had a snap from scrimmage.

Defensive end Patrick Jones did get some playing time, but seemingly, much more could have been available. With defensive ends Danielle Hunter (shoulder injury), Everson Griffen (non-football illness list) and Stephen Weatherly (traded to Denver) out of the picture, the Vikings moved Sheldon Richardson from defensive tackle to defensive end and used practice-squad player Kenny Willekes, when he was healthy, ahead of Jones as a top reserve.

“I think it’s fair to maybe not be overly optimistic (about the draft class),’’ said draft analyst Dane Brugler. “Not a lot the field has shown you that, but I think it’s also fair not to be pessimistic, and give (the players) a little bit of time to develop and see what they can do.’’

The most optimism regarding the class has been reserved for Darrisaw. He missed time in training camp and the first four games of the season due to a groin injury. But after he made his debut in Week 5 and moved into the starting lineup in Week 6, he was solid.

“There was a time when we didn’t know if he was going to play at all this year, and he went through his rehab and came on and really helped us this year,’’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said of Darrisaw, rated No. 39 by Pro Football Focus out of 82 tackles. “He helped us in our dropback game and helped us in our run game with his athleticism, and he’s going to keep getting better.’’

While the second day of last spring’s draft, when the rounds two and three were held, hasn’t yet produced an impact player for the Vikings, at least two solid prospects came out of the third day. Along with Nwangwu, safety Camryn Bynum was a fourth-round pick.

After missing the first six games due to a knee injury, Nwangwu has averaged 33.8 yards on 16 kickoff returns, including returning two for touchdowns. He hasn’t yet made a big impact on offense, but that is something that could happen in the future.

“He was one of my favorite sleepers in this draft,’’ Brugler said. “I was high on him and had him as a fifth-round pick, and then the Vikings took him in the fourth round. He was one my favorite Day 3 picks.’’

Bynum also has shown plenty of promise. When Harrison Smith missed two games in November while on the COVID list, Bynum started and did well.

“I like the way he’s coming around,’’ said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer. “He’s a real smart kid. He loves football and he’s great to be around.”

After Nwangwu and Bynum, the jury remains out on the four other players Minnesota selected on Day 3. Defensive end Janarius Robinson (fourth round) was on injured reserve all season with a knee injury. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (fifth) was beaten out by Nwangwu to be the kickoff returner and played sparingly on offense, although he did catch a touchdown Dec. 20 at Chicago.

Tight end Zach Davidson (fifth) had a shaky preseason, was waived, and ended up on the practice squad. And defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (sixth) was wounded in a shooting last June and spent the season on the non-football injury list.

How Minnesota’s 2021 draft ultimately is looked at might depend on if some of four third-round picks eventually pan out. And with uncertainty surrounding the futures of head coach Mike Zimmer and Spielman, it remains to be seen if those responsible for the selections will still be around next season.

Zimmer didn’t help any optimism surrounding Mond’s future when was asked after last Sunday’s loss if he’d like to see the rookie play in the meaningless finale against Chicago. Zimmer responded, “Not particularly.’’ When asked why not, Zimmer said, “I see him every day (in practice).”

“Kellen Mond, we didn’t really see much of,’’ Brugler said of Mond, who completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards in one series against the Packers. “I was a little surprised to see him drafted ahead of (current Houston starter) Davis Mills. I thought Mills was the better prospect. … But I don’t think anybody can be for sure what (Mond) is or isn’t.”

Some considered Surratt a bit raw coming out of North Carolina since he only played linebacker for two seasons after being a quarterback. But Adam Zimmer, also the linebackers coach, said he wasn’t “rawer” than expected and that it takes “some rookies a little bit more time to develop into an NFL defense.”

While Surratt never was given serious consideration to start as a rookie, it seemed as if Davis initially might have that opportunity. But Davis didn’t end up being in the mix for that role, and the starter at right guard most of the season has been Oli Udoh. Udoh is rated as the NFL’s No. 67 guard by Pro Football Focus out of 83.

“It’s up to Wyatt to go put a great offseason together, have a great (spring) and have a great training camp and just slowly become the player he wants to be, that we all want him to be,’’ said Kubiak, who said the Vikings have had other guards playing better in practices.

With 87 snaps from scrimmage, Jones has played more this season than any Vikings’ rookie other than Darrisaw (605) and Bynum (230). Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson said he “gets better every day in practice.”

But when there have been opportunities for Jones to play a more significant role due to all of Minnesota’s issues at defensive end, he hasn’t been called upon a lot. Instead, the Vikings often have given a heavy load to Willekes after elevating him from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, the solid play of Willekes has made the 2020 draft class look even better. He was taken in the seventh round before missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury.

In addition to Jefferson, the 2020 draft produced three other Vikings rookie starters in cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler and guard Ezra Cleveland. A strike against the class, though, was Gladney being released last August after being indicted on a charge of sexual assault.

Other members of that class have included defensive end D.J. Wonnum, who played a lot as a rookie and is now a starter, wide receiver K.J. Osborn, now Minnesota’s No. 2 receiver with Adam Thielen out after ankle surgery, and defensive tackle James Lynch, who is showing plenty of promise.

Consider that Osborn didn’t play a single snap from scrimmage as a rookie, and he now has 49 receptions. So there obviously is still time for some of the rookies from the 2021 class to turn things around.