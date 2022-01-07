EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings were doomed by all their close losses this season. And that doesn’t sit well with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota was eliminated from the playoff race with last Sunday’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay. That makes it two years in a row that Jefferson, who entered the NFL after winning an NCAA title at LSU in 2019, will be home for the postseason.

“We should be in the playoffs right now,” Jefferson said Thursday. “We should have one of the best records in the league. We only shot ourselves in the foot, we only hurt ourselves not finishing the games, not coming out with energy. … We’re the only ones to blame. We can’t blame anybody else.”

The Vikings (7-9), who close the season Sunday against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, are 6-8 in games decided by eight points or fewer. They are 2-5 in games decided by four points or fewer.

“It should motivate everybody to get better, to be better and to come back next year with a different mindset, because if you travel throughout our season and you watch all our games, we should not have had the record we have,” Jefferson said. “We’ve been in so many close games, we’ve lost so many games at the last second so many single times, so it’s definitely frustrating.”

Jefferson’s season won’t end Sunday since he was named for the second straight year to the Pro Bowl, to be played Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

Jefferson has 103 catches for 1,509 yards and nine touchdowns this season. In the NFL’s first 17-game season, he needs 124 yards against the Bears to break Randy Moss’ 2003 team record of 1,632 yards receiving.

“First of all, it’s not fair to the guys that only had 16 games,” Jefferson said. “So I got a little extra chance to do it. It’s definitely an honor to be in this position, competing to have the most yards in a single season.”

Cornerback shortage

The Vikings are thin at cornerback as Sunday’s game approaches.

Kris Boyd (ribs) missed Thursday’s practice and Harrison Hand was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for the third time this season. Limited in practice were Cameron Dantzler (calf) and nickelback Mackensie Alexander (ankle). And placed on the COVID list Tuesday was practice-squad cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Boyd has been a reserve, but he started against the Packers when Dantzler was out. If Dantzler returns Sunday, he would start along with Patrick Peterson.

The Vikings likely will activate Tye Smith, who played 17 snaps at Green Bay after Boyd was hurt, off the practice squad. And Minnesota added Bryan Mills to the practice squad on Wednesday.

“We’re juggling it right now. … We’re mixing and matching the best we can,” co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said.

Not practicing for the second straight day was nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness), who sat out the Packers game. Returning to practice after missing Wednesday were guard Wyatt Davis (illness) as a full participant and tight end Luke Stocker (elbow) on a limited basis. Also limited was running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring).

Bradbury's moment

Trailing the Packers 30-3 in the third quarter, Vikings center Garrett Bradbury provided the Vikings with at least a moment to celebrate.

Bradbury scooped up a deflected pass with an impressive shoestring catch and rumbled 21 yards to the Green Bay 14. The Vikings scored their only touchdown of the game on the next play, a 14-yard pass from Sean Mannion to K.J. Osborn.

“I just lucked out, to be honest,” Bradbury said Thursday. “Just kind of instinct, tried to make a play, and it was fun celebrating with the teammates after. … At the end of the play, I was like, ‘Did that just happen?’ Their whole defense was kind of just standing around, so part of me in the middle of it was like, ‘Am I looking like an idiot right now? Is this even legal?’ ”