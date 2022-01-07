EAGAN, Minn.. -- When it was suggested that the Minnesota Vikings have a meaningless game Sunday against Chicago, running back Dalvin Cook sprung into action.

Cook, speaking on a Zoom call Wednesday, stood up and lifted his shirt. He pointed to a tattoo on his right side of his father, James Cook, who died Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 46. Cook has dedicated this season to his late father.

“What do I have right here?” he said. “It’s my dad. That’s one of my reasons. Every time I’m going to compete; that’s how he raised me. It ain’t about nothing but competing and getting better. Shooting your bullets. Putting good film out there. That’s what this thing is about.”

The Vikings (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with last Sunday’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay. With quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 list and little-used backup Sean Mannion starting in his place, the Packers keyed on Cook, who managed just 13 yards rushing on nine carries.

Cousins came off the COVID list Wednesday and will start against the Bears (6-10) in a game that has no bearing on the playoff race. Cook also will start, and try to close the season on a high note.

“A game in the NFL is never meaningless,” he said. “It’s a tryout every time you go out. You can’t put bad film out there. That’s not good for anybody. These guys know that. We’re going to do our same normal things and go get ready for a football game and go win a football game. That’s our mindset.”

Cook is coming off what has been a difficult stretch of late. After he returned from a shoulder injury to rush for 205 yards on 27 carries in a 36-28 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, he was slowed down Dec. 20 at Chicago, getting 89 yards on 28 carries, although Minnesota won 17-9. Then he missed a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 26 while on the COVID list before being shut down against the Packers.

Cook recently was named to a third straight Pro Bowl, but his numbers are down from last season. After rushing for 1,557 yards in 14 games in 2020, an average of 111.2 per game, he has run for 1,080 in 12 games this year, an average of 90 per outing. His average yards per carry has dropped from 5.0 to 4.6. He had 17 total touchdowns in 2020 compared to six so far this season.

Consider all of this, and Cook has some goals for the offseason.

“It was a rocky year for me. I missed a couple of games,” said Cook, who sat out two games early in the season with a lingering ankle injury, then missed Minnesota’s stunning 29-27 loss at Detroit on Dec. 5 because of a shoulder injury. “I had to stay focused, had to ground myself, had to learn about myself, you know?

“This season didn’t go how we wanted it to, but stayed focused, kept the guys in it, and we just kept fighting. What I’m going to work on this offseason: I’m going to just work on everything. I’m going to get bigger, faster, stronger, be that complete back for this team.”

Cook has averaged 19.6 carries in his fifth season, a drop from 22.3 in 2020. He wants that average to go back up.

“Just when I come back, be ready to go, be ready to take those 30 carries, however many carries they want me to take,” he said. “I’m going to be ready to go, I can tell you that.”

Cook’s determination doesn’t surprise offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“That’s just what he’s made of,” Kubiak said. “He’s always trying to get better.”

After all, losing doesn’t sit well with Cook.

“I play this game to hold up the big trophy,” Cook said. “Like, I want to win a Super Bowl. That’s why I play this game. I play this game to be the best version of me, yes, but I want to win a Super Bowl, and that’s my ultimate goal.”