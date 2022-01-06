EAGAN, Minn. -- Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson has been playing or coaching football for half a century. Recently, he missed a game for the first time.

Patterson, 61, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24. He missed the Vikings’ 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 26 before returning to the team last Friday and being back on the sidelines for last Sunday’s 37-10 loss at Green Bay.

“It’s great to be back,’’ Patterson said Wednesday. “It was hard to not be here. It’s the first football game I’ve ever missed, as a player, as a coach, so that was real difficult. It was difficult for me to watch that game and feel like I couldn’t help my guys.’’

When Patterson tested positive, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he was “struggling.” Patterson, who is fully vaccinated and has had his booster shot, didn’t deny it was difficult.

“I’m feeling a lot better now,’’ Patterson said. “It wasn’t a lot of fun. It hit me pretty good. I just think people need to understand how serious this deal is. It’s not about you personally, it’s about the people around you, your children, your parents, your grandparents. You don’t want them to go through this.

“A lot of times in life, we’ve got to make sacrifices for the people we love and for our community and surroundings. So to be protected from this deal, I think it’s very important. …It’s scary for me to even think what would have happened to me if I hadn’t been vaccinated and didn’t have a booster.”

Despite not feeling well, Patterson said he participated in virtual meetings when he was out. He said Vikings players “reached out” to check on him and knew he “was struggling” because “they could hear the coughing” during meetings.

COVID list breakdown

Since the start of November, the Vikings have put 34 players on a COVID-19 list. That’s 23 off the 53-man roster, nine from the practice squad two off injured reserve.

Of the 23 from the 53-man roster, 15 so far have missed at least one game. Two of those 15, safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury, sat out two games.

“It’s the world we’re living in,’’ said Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was activated Wednesday off the COVID list after missing one game. “I would guess most teams have had to deal with it in some way, shape or form, even in the last two years, not just this year. I’m proud of the way our organization has fought through it “

Prior to November, only two Vikings players, both off the 53-man roster, went on a COVID list.

Barr's injury

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr missed the first four games of the season due to a knee injury and later also sat out a Week 10 game due to that injury. Zimmer is pleased with how he has bounced back.

“(The injury) was killing him at the beginning of the year,’’ Zimmer said. “We never anticipated he’d be out that long. But he spent every waking moment in the training room, trying to get ready.”