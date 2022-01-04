GREEN BAY, Wis. — Asking veteran backup quarterback Sean Mannion to keep the Vikings’ faint postseason hopes alive on the road against a Green Bay Packers team looking to lock up the top seed in the NFC probably was a stretch, at best.

The Vikings managed just 206 yards of offense in a 37-10 loss Sunday night that, combined with the Eagles’ 20-16 victory over Washington earlier in the day, eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.

Mannion, thrust into his third career NFL start when Kirk Cousins went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards with a passer rating of 84.1. By the time he threw his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to K.J Osborn on the final play of the third quarter, Green Bay led 30-3 and was eying a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs.

“I felt totally prepared. That’s the job,” Mannion said. “Seven years in my career now, you spend every single day preparing like you’re the starter. I know sometimes it gets thrown around as a cliché, but I’ve truly taken that approach. I try to do whatever I can to be prepared mentally, physically, finding extra time after practice to get extra work. I absolutely felt prepared.”

Mannion, activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with cramping in his hand. Rookie Kellen Mond came on for one series, completing 2 of 3 passes, before Mannion returned.

After Mason Crosby’s 35-yard field goal put Green Bay up 3-0 on the opening possession, Minnesota’s answering drive sputtered when a 24-yard pass to Tyler Conklin on third down was wiped out by a penalty. The Vikings eventually turned the ball over on downs when Mannion’s fourth-down pass to C.J. Ham was incomplete.

“I thought the first drive we were really moving the ball pretty well, and then had a setback we couldn’t overcome,” Mannion said.

The Vikings struggled on the ground, managing just 27 yards on 11 attempts. All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook finished with just 13 yards on nine carries with a long of six yards. Minnesota also was unable to throw downfield.

“I felt like they made a concerted effort to stop big plays downfield, it seemed,” Mannion said. “We obviously want to be an explosive offense. We can be. We’ve shown throughout the whole season we can be an explosive offense.”

Mannion, a third-round draft pick in 2015 out of Oregon State by the Rams, was making his third career start and first since the final game of the 2019 season with the Vikings. He had played in 13 previous games, completing 45 of 74 passes for 384 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

In his only other start with Minnesota, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards with two picks for a passer rating of 35.1 in a 21-19 loss to Chicago.

With Minnesota unable to sustain drives, the Packers dominated time of possession, 38:33 to 21:27, and piled up 481 yards of total offense.

As with everyone in the locker room, Mannion was disappointed with the loss.

“It’s gut-wrenching for our team, and it’s gut-wrenching for me,” Mannion said. “I want to come in here and play the best football I can, and I hope that materializes in wins. And, unfortunately it didn’t today.”