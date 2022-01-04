Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gets daily texts providing COVID-19 information. The one he received Monday was quite long.

Minnesota placed five players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including star linebacker Eric Kendricks, starting tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw and starting guard Ezra Cleveland. Also going on the list was reserve safety Camryn Bynum.

“I get a text and there’s five guys on the COVID list,’’ Zimmer said. “You know, so it’s just part of life in 2021, I guess.’’

The Vikings (7-9), who were eliminated with a 37-10 loss Sunday night at Green Bay, close the season on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against Chicago (6-10) in a game that has no bearing on the playoff race. Nevertheless, Zimmer said he plans to play his starters against the Bears.

The players placed on the COVID list Monday are in line to miss a full week of practice but could be activated by Saturday.

The Vikings on Monday also released quarterback Kyle Sloter and activated defensive end Patrick Jones off the COVID list.

Sloter, who was on Minnesota’s active roster in 2017 and 2018, was re-signed last Tuesday when Sean Mannion was on the COVID list and before starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was placed on it last Friday. Cousins is eligible to come off the list Wednesday, so presumably the Vikings will have three quarterbacks available for practice in Cousins, Mannion and rookie Kellen Mond.

Mannion started at Green Bay in relief of Cousins, and completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Indications are Cousins will be back in the lineup against Chicago.

More on Mond

Zimmer was more expansive Monday when talking about Kellen Mond.

After the loss to the Packers, Zimmer was short in talking about Mond, who made his NFL debut. Playing one series in the fourth quarter, when Mannion was out due to cramping in his arm, Mond completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards. Mannion then returned to finish the game.

Afterward, when Zimmer was asked if he wanted to see Mond play in the finale against the Bears, he said, “Not particularly.” When asked why not, he said “I see him every day (in practice).’’

Zimmer expanded Monday on what he meant.

“I just mean he’s the third-team quarterback,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s improved. He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a chance to be a good player. But he’s third on the depth chart so we kind of knew that.’’

Zimmer was asked what an appropriate pace would be for Mond’s development.

“It’s hard to judge,” he said. “You try to draft a guy on his ability and where’s doing to go, and every one of them moves at a different pace.”

Bradbury's grab

Center Garrett Bradbury caught a 21-yard pass off a deflection at Green Bay, the longest reception in Vikings history by an offensive lineman.

Bradbury, who had a reception for a four-yard loss in 2019, became the first offensive lineman in team history with two regular-season catches. He also had a playoff catch in 2019 for two yards.

Centers can’t catch a pass unless it is deflected by another player. On his latest grab, Bradbury scooped up a ball that bounced off the hands of tight end Tyler Conklin after he was hit hard by Packers safety Adrian Amos.

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn called it a “sweet play.” He was asked if Bradbury could be another receiver on the team.

“You never know, maybe some trick plays,’’ Osborn said.

Woods calls it a fail

Safety Xavier Woods had winning on his mind when he signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Vikings last March after four years with Dallas. He called it a big downer that Minnesota has been eliminated from the playoff race.

“I wanted to win and make the playoffs, so it didn’t turn out as well as I thought it would be,’’ Woods said. “I had my ups and my downs, but I just wanted to win and make the playoffs but we didn’t do that. So I consider it a fail. … It just sucks that next week will be our last game.”

Woods is tied for the team lead with linebacker Anthony Barr with three interceptions, and also has two forced fumbles. But while he started the season ranked as one of the top safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, he is now No. 40 out of 93.

Jefferson to third

With Cincinnati’s JaMarr Chase rolling up 266 yards Sunday at Kansas City, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU, dropped to third for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie.

With one game left, Chase has 1,429 yards to trail only Houston’s Bill Groman, who had 1,473 yards in 1960. Jefferson had 1,400 yards last season.

Jefferson had six receptions for 58 yards at Green Bay to become the just the fifth different receiver in team history to have a 100-catch season. Jefferson, who now has 103 receptions for 1,509 yards, joined Cris Carter, who did it twice, Randy Moss, who also did it twice, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

With the NFL playing its first 17-game season, Jefferson has a chance against the Bears to break Randy Moss’ 2003 team record of yards receiving in a season of 1,632. Jefferson would need 124 yards to do it.