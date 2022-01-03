GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a night practice on July 31 before a boisterous crowd at the TCO Performance Center, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer took a microphone and yelled to much applause, “We’re going to have a heck of a football team.’’

Well, that didn’t exactly turn out as planned. On a cold night at Lambeau Field, the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs with one game still to play with an ugly 37-10 loss Sunday to Green Bay.

The Vikings basically had no chance with quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19 reserve list and sparingly used reserve Sean Mannion taking over. But even had the Vikings won on Sunday, they still would have had only a small chance to make the playoffs.

Minnesota’s record dropped to 7-9 with a meaningless home game left next Sunday against Chicago, and Zimmer is assured of his second straight losing season and second straight year without a postseason trip. And it remains to be seen if he will be back in 2022 for a ninth season.

Meanwhile, the Packers raised their record to 13-3 and clinched the No. 1 seed, a bye, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely will not play in the meaningless finale at Detroit and that could give him two weekends off to rest an injured toe.

Rodgers’ toe injury has not seemed to affect him, and it sure didn’t Sunday. Rodgers, who might soon be handed his fourth career MVP award, completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The only issue for the Packers in the rout was getting off to a bit of a slow start on night when the temperature was 11 degrees at kickoff. On their first three possessions, they managed two field goals and failed on a fourth-down play deep in Minnesota territory.

But once the Packers got rolling, it was over. After it was 6-0, they went up 20-0 in the second quarter when Rodgers threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Allen Lazard and 11 yards to Adams.

The Vikings finally got on the board when Greg Joseph booted a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 20-3. But the Packers continued to extend the lead in the third quarter, getting a 4-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon and a 37-yard field goal by Mason Crosby for a 30-3 lead.

Mannion did follow up with Minnesota’s best drive of the night. And he had his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yard strike to K.J. Osborn, on the final play of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 30-10.

In just his third career start in his seventh season, Mannion remained winless. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards.

Mannion was relieved early in the fourth quarter by rookie Kellen Mond, who saw his first career action and played one series. He completed 2 of 3 passes for five yards and then did not return to the game.

The Packers paid plenty of attention to Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson. But he did at least catch five passes for 51 yards to become the fifth different receiver in team history to have a 100-catch season.

The Packers also homed in on running back Dalvin Cook, who had 163 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in his previous visit to Lambeau Field, a 28-22 Minnesota upset in November 2000. Cook, returning after missing one game while on the COVID list, had just 13 yards on nine carries.







