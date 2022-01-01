Stetson Bennett passed for 307 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Georgia advanced to the College Football Playoff title game with a dominating 34-11 win over No. 2 Michigan on Friday night in a national semifinal at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Derion Kendrick intercepted two passes as the Bulldogs (13-1) turned the Orange Bowl into a one-sided contest in the first half and were never threatened.

Georgia will meet No. 1 Alabama in the CFP final on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. The Crimson Tide walloped the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference title game on Dec. 4, Georgia's lone loss.

Bennett completed 21 of 31 passes and threw scoring aerials to Brock Bowers, Jermaine Burton and James Cook (three receptions, 99 yards). Kenny McIntosh tossed a halfback option touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell, and Georgia accumulated four sacks.

Cade McNamara completed 11 of 19 passes for 106 yards and two interceptions for Michigan (12-2), while backup J.J. McCarthy was 7 of 17 for 131 yards and one touchdown. Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson had four tackles, with one going for a loss.

Georgia rolled up 515 yards of total offense to Michigan's 325.

The Bulldogs set the tone for the rout with two touchdowns in the first 10-plus minutes.

Bennett capped a game-opening, seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring pass to Bowers.

Georgia dipped into its bag of tricks on its second possession as McIntosh took the handoff and delivered a strike to Mitchell for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 4:41 remaining in the period.

Jack Podlesny kicked a 43-yard field goal to boost the lead to 17 early in the second quarter. Jake Moody connected on a 36-yard field goal to get the Wolverines on the board with 7:16 left in the half before Podlesny tacked on a 28-yard field goal to make it 20-3 with 3:50 to play.

Two-plus minutes later, Burton badly beat Michigan cornerback Vincent Gray for a 57-yard scoring pass from Bennett as the Bulldogs led 27-3 at the break. Georgia more than tripled the Wolverines' total offense in the half -- 330 to 101.

Michigan had a scoring opportunity early in the third quarter, but McNamara's throw to the end zone was intercepted by Kendrick with 10:02 left.

The Bulldogs increased their advantage to 34-3 when Bennett threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Cook with 11:11 left in the contest.

The Wolverines finally found the end zone with 4:25 left when McCarthy threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Andrel Anthony. A.J. Henning scored on an end-around on the two-point conversion play.

No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Alabama will play for a second straight national title after the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns for Alabama (13-1), and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a Crimson Tide bowl-record and career-high 204 yards on 26 carries to win the Cotton Bowl.

"I was really pleased with the way we played in the game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We knew it was going to be a tough game. We did a great job of running the ball offensively. The defense came up with some really big stops, some really big plays in the game."

Cincinnati (13-1), the first non-Power 5 school to play in the CFP, kept it close until Young found Ja'Corey Brooks for a 44-yard TD with 1:36 left in the first half to make it 17-3.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was 17 of 32 for 144 yards for Cincinnati, which managed just 218 total yards. Alabama had 482, including 301 on the ground.

"I'm really proud of this group to come this far," Saban said. "They've got an opportunity now and now's not the time to be relieved, but it's also time to enjoy what we accomplished tonight."

Alabama downed Ohio State in 2020-21 and earned titles in 2015-16 and 2017-18 while losing in the 2016-17 and 2018-19 finals since the first CFP in 2014-15.

Cincinnati pulled within 17-6 early in the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Cole Smith, but the Crimson Tide extended the lead to 24-6 with 13:52 left in the game on Cameron Latu's 9-yard reception.

Young (17 of 28) has 46 TD passes to smash the school single-season record of 43 by Tua Tagovailoa in 2018.

Alabama's Will Reichard added a 43-yard field goal with 6:20 left for the final margin.

The Crimson Tide asserted themselves on the game's opening drive, going 75 yards in 11 plays for a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard pass from Young to Slade Bolden. Robinson had six carries for 37 yards in the series and receiver Jameson Williams had an 18-yard run.

"When the opportunity presented itself, I was ready for it," Robinson said. "It's a great knowing this team is behind me, trusts me to go out there and give it my all."

Cincinnati's first possession resulted in a 33-yard field goal by Smith to make it 7-3. Reichard made it a seven-point lead with a 26-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.

The Bearcats still end their season with a school record for victories.

"My wife will make me take a few deep breaths tonight and realize what these guys have done and where they've taken us," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. "Words can't describe what this team means to me. They've created an atmosphere that's a true family."