After more than three decades as a Vikings broadcaster, Greg Coleman is hanging up his microphone.

Coleman, who was a Minnesota punter from 1978-87, announced Thursday that this will be his last season on the Vikings’ broadcast team. He has been a broadcaster for the team since he retired from the NFL following the 1988 season, and has spent the past 21 seasons as the radio sideline reporter.

“It’s time,’’ Coleman, 67, said in a phone interview. “It’s been a great run. I look at it as the end of one journey and it’s time to star another chapter. There’s some things I still want to do.”

Coleman informed the Vikings on Wednesday of his intention to depart. He will be on the sidelines for the final two regular-season games, Sunday at Green Bay and Jan. 9 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, and in the playoffs, if the Vikings make it. He also will leave his position as an NFL uniform inspector for Minnesota home games.

Coleman, who lives in his native Jacksonville, Fla., plans to spend more time with his family, continue to do ministry work and host his annual celebrity golf tournament. And he will devote more time to giving motivational talks for his professional speaking business.

“I’m dropping the mic on the sideline but picking it up on my speaking business,’’ he said.

Coleman didn’t deny that it will be bittersweet doing his final broadcasts for the Vikings.

“I’ve been with the Vikings for 44 years,’’ he said. “That’s most of my adult life.’’

Coleman was one top punters in Vikings history, and has made several all-time anniversary teams. As a broadcaster, he’s been there for a number of top moments. Three he named Thursday were Brett Favre leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in the dramatic 2009 season, the Metrodome closing in 2013 and Stefon Diggs’ winning catch in the Minneapolis Miracle playoff game against New Orleans in January 2018.