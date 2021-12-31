Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who returned this season after missing nearly all of 2020 due to injury, said Thursday he was “humbled” to be named the team’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

The award, named after a former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer, is given annually to a player on each NFL team who demonstrates inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. Barr battled his way back from a torn pectoral muscle that resulted in him missing the final 14 games last season.

“The honor was unexpected, but it’s something I’m proud of, something I’m thankful for,” Barr said. “It’s obviously been a humbling couple of years, so I’ll continue to stick to my routine, continue to fight through adversity when it approaches, and centering myself, which is what I’ve always tried to do. So I’m thankful, I’m humbled, and I’ll continue to use it as extra motivation.”

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection in his eighth season with the Vikings, earlier this month was named the team’s nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The winner will be named on Feb. 10 at NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is held there.

Thielen finalist for sportsmanship award

A day after Adam Thielen was placed on season-ending injured reserve, the Vikings wide receiver was named Thursday one of eight finalists for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, and Thielen was named the Vikings’ nominee on Dec. 9. The list of 32 nominees was trimmed to eight by a vote from former NFL players Larry Fitzgerald, Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler.

Four finalists are from the NFC and four from the AFC. Others from the NFC are Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Selected from the AFC were Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Houston wide receiver Brandin Cooks, Miami defensive back Jason McCourty, and New England wide receiver and special-teams ace Matthew Slater.

The winner will be chosen by a vote of current NFL players and announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is played there. The award is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship.

Thielen suffered a high left ankle sprain on Dec. 5 at Detroit, missed two games, and was reinjured in last Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Tuesday before being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Among previous winners of the award are wide receiver Fitzgerald, a Minneapolis native, with Arizona in 2014; running back Adrian Peterson, a former Vikings star, with Washington in 2019; and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, formerly with Minnesota, with Carolina in 2020.

Allen named finalist for hall of fame again

Former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen was named a finalist Thursday for the Pro Football of Fame for the second straight year.

Allen is in his second year of eligibility. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee chose 15 modern-era players Thursday and they will learn their fate at NFL Honors on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is played there.

Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, including 2008-13 with Minnesota. He made four of his five Pro Bowls and was named to three of his four all-pro teams with the Vikings. Allen is 12th in NFL history with 136 sacks, 85 1/2 with Minnesota

Other finalists are tackles Willie Anderson and Tony Boselli, defensive backs Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler, kick returner Devin Hester, wide receivers Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Patrick Willis and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young.

Five of the modern-era players will be named to the hall in Canton, Ohio, and as many as three other finalists will be make it. Having previously been announced as finalists were Dick Vermeil in the coach category, referee Art McNally in the contributor category and wide receiver Cliff Branch in the senior category.