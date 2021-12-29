PHOENIX — The Gophers offense and special teams showed in the first quarter of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday that those units have been guaranteed to grate during the 2021 season.

Minnesota had two drives stall in West Virginia’s red zone and they missed a short field goal. Then in the second quarter, the Gophers showed how bowl games can, and should be, fun.

Right tackle Daniel Faalele lined up at fullback and the massive man plunged over the goal line to give Minnesota the opening lead in an eventual 18-6 win.

In college football slang, that type of score is considered a big-man touchdown, but given Faalele’s size — 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds — it’s more like the biggest-man touchdown. Minnesota put Faalele in the backfield, West Virginia called a timeout to adjust, and the Gophers stuck with the play call.

“I was ready,” Faalele said. “I was super excited. Last game and we wanted to do something fun. A big-man touchdown, everyone was happy. ”

Unveiling a rare trick play, which they ran in practice Saturday, gave a roughly 70-percent majority maroon-and-gold crowd something to cheer. The Gophers teased it by calling a run play for Faalele in the 2019 spring game and had him throw a pass in last year’s exhibition, but the expectant early 2022 NFL draft pick got some unexpected glory in his final game for Minnesota.

As an offensive lineman himself, the part-time fullback wasn’t going to forget to thank his O-line; it was the first thing he did in his postgame interview.

Besides that oddity, Minnesota capped a nine-win season by doing what were near guarantees this season: play stifling defense and running the ball. The Gophers rushed for 249 yards and held West Virginia only 66 yards on the ground after their 1,000-yard tailback Leddie Brown opted out to get ready for the NFL.

“They had a beat on us,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said.

Minnesota’s defense ranked in the top 10 in the nation this season, and it showed again Tuesday, with six pass breakups, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. They held the Mountaineers (6-7, 4-5 Big 12) to their second-lowest point total of the season.

“Maybe one of the best defensive seasons that I can remember as a head football coach,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “That goes to (defensive coordinator) Joe Rossi and his staff, Chad, Wilt, Joe Harasymiak, Paul Haynes and the (support staff members).”

The Gophers (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten) were a five-point favorite Tuesday and never trailed en route to the program’s record-best fifth-straight bowl win, including the Outback Bowl (2020), the Holiday Bowl (2016) and two Quick Lane Bowls (2015, ’18).

Besides Minnesota’s miscues in the first quarter, both teams had trouble adjusting to the wet, temporary turf laid down at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ stadium. Despite the chance of rain all day, bowl officials opened the retractable roof to have four paratroopers drop onto the field pregame and for the venue to shoot red rockets into the sky during the national anthem. Rain poured down and soaked the field before the roof was closed near kickoff.

The pregame pomp is what fans come to expect in bowl games, but the consequence was players slipping on the surface all night. In the third quarter, quarterback Tanner Morgan slid on the grass and had to eat a seven-yard loss. On the next drive, receiver Mike Brown-Stephens slipped on a route, and Mountaineers nickel back Charles Woods intercepted Morgan’s pass.

If West Virginia were able to have any success against Minnesota’s defense, the poor field conditions would have had a bigger impact on the game’s outcome.

Facing criticism, the bowl’s account tweeted snark: “We thought Gophers could swim?”

While Faalele took the early spotlight, Gophers tailbacks Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving continued to shoulder the load. Each eclipsed 100 yards against the Mountaineers. It was the 12th and 13th times Minnesota has had five different running backs go over century mark in games this season, and it was the first time it’s happened in a bowl since Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III did it in the 2004 Music City Bowl.

Thomas, who won the bowl’s offensive MVP award, finished with 144 yards and one touchdown; Irving ended with 129 yards.

Safety Jordan Nubin won defensive MVP with a team-high eight tackles, one sack and a pass-breakup, but per usual, a handful of defensive players were deserving of the award.

The Gophers forced West Virginia to go three-and-out on its opening drive and then went 42 yards on 10 plays, but it stalled inside the Mountaineers’ 5-yard line. Morgan’s pass on second down was batted down and he was sacked on third down before Matthew Trickett’s 25-yard field went wide left.

On the second drive, Minnesota drove 52 yards down to West Virginia’s 15, but Thomas fumbled, the first giveaway for a Gophers running back this year. “Empty drives,” Fleck said.

Then Faalele’s play filled it with fun.