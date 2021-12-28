In three games earlier this season, with Cook out with injuries, the Minnesota Vikings’ backup running back produced outings of 112, 113 and 90 yards. But on Sunday, with Cook on the COVID-19 reserve list, Mattison managed just 41 yards on 13 carries in a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We had some rough patches on offense on my part,” Mattison said Monday. “Regardless of any success, I always criticize my game and look at the little things I could do better.”

Mattison is in line to return to a backup role for Sunday night’s game at Green Bay. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he is hopeful that Cook, placed on the COVID list last Thursday, will be off the list in time for the Packers game. If Cook follows the history of other unvaccinated Vikings players who have been on the COVID list, he would be activated Saturday.

Mattison, who also is unvaccinated, was placed on the COVID list on Dec. 13 and taken off it on Dec. 22; he was unavailable for the Dec. 20 game at Chicago. He said missing time affected him a bit against the Rams.

“I felt good,” Mattison said of his time on the COVID list. “I didn’t really have any symptoms at all during that time. … Coming back, (I was) a little short-winded from not being able to play at a high intensity. Other than that, felt pretty good.”

Mattison did have three catches for 29 yards against the Rams. On the ground, he had jaunts of 18 and 15 yards and 2-yard touchdown run but otherwise had six yards on 10 carries.

Mattison said he has kept in contact with Cook during the 10 days he must quarantine while on the COVID list.

“Us players never want to miss a game,” Mattison said. “Just talking to him and having phone calls with him, he’s staying strong through it all.”

Running roughshod

The Rams became the latest team to rush for big yards against the Vikings, putting up 159.

The Vikings are giving up 130.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks No. 28 in the NFL. That’s in line to be the worst ranking Zimmer has had against the run in his eight seasons in Minnesota. They ranked 27th last season.

The Rams’ Sony Michel had 131 yards of 27 carries, the second-best output of his four-year career. His 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Rams the lead for good at 7-0.

“We know that’s something we have to fix,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said of the run defense.

In total defense, the Vikings rank No. 29 in the NFL, which also is in line to be the worst in Zimmer’s eight seasons. They were No. 27 last year.

Thielen’s status

Zimmer said he’d “like to” have wide receiver Adam Thielen back against the Packers after he reinjured his ankle against the Rams and did not finish the game. Thielen missed the two previous games with a high ankle sprain.

“We’re just going to have to see as the week goes on,” Zimmer said. “He’s a little sore (Monday).”

Record tied

The Vikings tied an NFL record Sunday with their 14th game this season decided by one possession. They joined the 1994 New York Giants and 2015 Baltimore Ravens for the most games in a season decided by eight points or fewer. All but one of Minnesota’s games has been decided by eight points or fewer. The only one that wasn’t was a 30-17 win over Seattle in Week 3.

Udoh on COVID-19 list

The Vikings on Monday placed starting guard Oli Udoh on the COVID-19 reserve list. A source said he is fully vaccinated.

Udoh started at right guard in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Mason Cole was put on injured reserve Friday with an elbow injury. Udoh started the first 11 games of the season at right guard, moved to left tackle for two games and was benched for one game prior to Sunday.

After testing positive, Udoh needs two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to return to the roster before 10 days. If Udoh is out Sunday at Green Bay, Dakota Dozier, who started all 16 games at right guard last season, could fill Udoh’s spot. The Vikings also have Wyatt Davis, a rookie guard from Ohio State taken in the third round of the 2021 draft, but he has not played a snap from scrimmage all season.

Udoh struggled against the Rams and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. According to Pro Football Focus, Udoh’s grade of 46.8 in the game was the lowest of any Minnesota offensive player with 10 or more snaps.

Udoh becomes the fourth player on Minnesota’s COVID list, joining running back Dalvin Cook, backup quarterback Sean Mannion and reserve tackle Rashod Hill. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday he is hopeful of Cook, who is unvaccinated and was placed on the list last Thursday, returning to face the Packers.







