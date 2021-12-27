MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings had their destiny in their hands when the Los Angeles Rams kicked off Sunday’s game at U.S Bank Stadium. Win their next three games and the Vikings would be assured of a playoff spot.

That destiny, however, began to slip away quickly.

After the Vikings went three-and-out on their first series, the Rams drove 70 yards for a 7-0 lead and were never caught in a 30-23 victory. Minnesota hoped to keep the NFL’s third-ranked passing offense off the field with a ground game built around backup Alexander Mattison, who had proven capable of filling in for Dalvin Cook (reserve/COVID-19 list) on several occasions.

Instead, Minnesota’s running game ground to a quick halt, and the Rams were able to live on theirs after Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions in three quarters.

“We talked all week about controlling the game with our tempo and being able to run the football, and they ran the ball way better than we did today,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said.

L.A.’s Sony Michel ran 27 times for 131 yards, and the Rams outrushed the Vikings 159 yards to 66. Still, each team had the ball for exactly 30 minutes.

“They have a unique scheme where they use the receiver, the extra guy that’s over there, to kind of go, and our guys were jumping out at them instead of playing what they were supposed to play,” Zimmer said. “So, they ended up getting some big gashes in there.”

Eleven of the Rams’ 22 first downs came on runs. The Vikings ran for first downs five times.

Mattison rushed for more than 100 yards in his first two games filling in when Cook was sidelined for two games by an ankle injury and one by a shoulder issue, but he never got untracked on Sunday — although the Vikings gave it a go early.

Mattison ran six times in the Vikings’ first two possessions, breaking off an 18-yard run on his second carry. But his next four runs netted zero yards, and he ran only seven more times the entire game.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was the Vikings’ second-leading rusher with 17 yards on four carries. Kene Nwangwu ran five times for eight yards. The Vikings never consistently got into manageable third-down situations, and in fact were 2 for 12 on third down (16.7 percent).

“That’s obviously not good enough,” said Cousins, who completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 315 yards and a touchdown. “We need to find ways to stay on the field and score points throughout the game, not just in spurts.”

Rams tackle Aaron Donald proved to be a tough assignment for the Vikings’ line; he finished with five tackles, four behind the line of scrimmage.

“There were times when we got … it was second-and-12, and I think the one time was second-and-15 coming off the goal line or something like that,” Zimmer said. “This team, you can’t be behind the chains, and I felt like we were a lot today, especially in the first half.”

The Vikings entered the game 10th in NFL rushing with 1,755 total yards — 1,069 by Cook in just 11 games. Mattison finished with 41 yards on 13 carries Sunday and now has run for 356 yards in his four starts.

Cook, who is unvaccinated, must quarantine for 10 days under NFL protocols. He could be activated on Saturday and play at Green Bay on Sunday night. In a 34-31 victory over the Packers on Nov. 22, Cook ran 22 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 29 yards.