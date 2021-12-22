MINNEAPOLIS -- Trailing Wisconsin 10-6 at halftime of their Nov. 27 regular-season finale, the Minnesota Gophers needed a game-changing play if they were going to pull off an upset and take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe. They got it from one of their most inexperienced players.

True freshman cornerback Justin Walley wrestled quarterback Graham Mertz’s pass away from receiver Kendric Pryor for an interception early in the third quarter. After a review, officials determined Walley had stolen the ball; Minnesota went on to score a touchdown two plays later, propelling the Gophers to a 23-13 victory over the Badgers.

“It really came down to who wanted it more,” sixth-year cornerback Coney Durr said. “…That is a big-time play.”

Walley was a precocious playmaker in 2021, especially as the season progressed and his playing time grew. In addition to his key interception against Wisconsin, Walley had a team-high six pass breakups, 28 total tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including one that he returned 25 yards for a touchdown in the 41-14 win over Northwestern on Oct. 30. He played in all 12 games and started the final five.

Walley received the fourth highest grade (75.5) in the nation in his draft class, according to Pro Football Focus, and was named a freshman All-American by 247Sports. The honor has had teammates calling Walley “All-American” during practices leading up to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia in Phoenix on Dec. 28.

“He’s one of the most humble guys,” Durr said. “He’s like, ‘Man, don’t call me that.’ He comes with it every single day. That’s one thing that I really love about that kid, no matter the accolades or no matter what he did last game.”

Heading north

People in Mississippi were surprised he left his home state to play in Minnesota. Walley’s older brother, Jaden Walley, is a second-year receiver at Mississippi State, a freshman All-American in his own right in 2020, and there were some who doubted Justin would honor his commitment to Minnesota.

In November 2020, Justin traveled from his hometown of D’liberville, a Gulf Coast city near Biloxi, to Oxford to see his brother play in the Egg Bowl rivalry game against Mississippi. Watching from the stands at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Walley heard people talking about his college choice during the game. They didn’t know he was within earshot.

“They was saying, ‘Yeah, Walley’s little brother is going to Minnesota. He’s crazy. He’s not really going there,’ ” Walley recalled Tuesday.

“In my head, I’m thinking, why not? I was 100 percent committed the whole time. I never had any thoughts of going anywhere else.”

Fans weren’t the only skeptics. During various conversations, Walley’s father Oliver said to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck things like “wherever he ends up …” when talking about his son.

But Justin reassured Minnesota’s head coach he would honor his word, including three weeks before signing day. “ ‘Coach, if I wanted to decommit, I would have done that three months ago,’” Fleck recalled last year.

On signing day in December 2020, Ole Miss and Mississippi State even checked in on Walley’s commitment with 6 a.m. phone calls before he officially signed a letter of intent with Minnesota.

Walley said the influence of Fleck and cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes were instrumental in his decision. “They showed me how much of a family this place was,” Walley said. “Even though it was far from home, I would still be able to feel at home, basically. It was a hard decision to make. My brother is at Mississippi State, and being a guy from Mississippi, we usually don’t leave Mississippi, so it was different. But I believe it was the right decision.”

Walley has had some freshman moments, including against Purdue on Oct. 2. He took the bait on a double move from Boilermakers wideout Milton Wright and gave up a 7-yard touchdown in the first half.

But on the very next play, Walley got a hand on the extra-point attempt. While the kick was still good, it showed defensive coordinator Joe Rossi that Walley wasn’t going to let one poor play “compromise” the next.

Rossi liked it so much he showed the clip to the entire defense. “I love that whole sequence,” he said in October.

In the second half, Purdue tried to find match-ups of all-Big Ten receiver David Bell on Walley, but Walley held his own and finished with two pass breakups to beat the Boilermakers.

Walley said giving up a previous play will linger into the next sequence. “You still have that play in the back of your head sometimes but usually my teammates and the whole defense really just help me get over it,” he said. “‘We got your back still. We know you can play still.’ Luckily just made the play.”

Learning curve

Walley admitted he “hardly watched film” in high school, but he was good enough to be named Mr. Mississippi for Class 6A; he is now constantly pulling tendencies and understanding from the screen. Durr said it reminds him of former unanimous All-American Antoine Winfield Jr., now a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Walley’s interception vs. Wisconsin came from an understanding that the Badgers were running a lot of “out” routes. “I knew that if I could get a good break on one, there was a possibility to pick it off or (get a pass breakup),” he said.

Durr said Walley’s “eagerness to learn” has set up his success as a freshman. And Walley credits Durr for pushing him to gain a better understanding of the game since he came on campus last January.

Rossi added it’s Walley’s combination of a high-end skill set matched by his maturity. “Doing your job in college,” Rossi said. “It’s not just football, it’s academics and just managing it all. I’ve seen where young guys get overwhelmed with college. … He handles things. He doesn’t get too high; he doesn’t get too low.”

Walley first knew he could play at the Big Ten level during fall camp, but there were signs as early as spring practices when he was challenging and winning one-on-ones with receivers.

He has brought a physical style of play, something not often seen from freshmen. “It’s just a mindset that you got to have,” he said. “You want to win every rep. When I’m in that mindset, I don’t care who I’m going against, I just want to win. Whatever it takes.”

When Walley’s parents visited Minnesota in November, there was a briskness in the air that produced differences of opinion. “They were like, “It’s cold,’ ” Walley shared. His reply: “It’s, like, only 32 degrees.’ I told myself, ‘Yeah, I’m kind of used to it now.’ ”



