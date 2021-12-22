Dozier on Tuesday was signed by the Vikings off the practice squad. He was on the active roster the previous two years before being waived at the end of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

Dozier has been elevated to play in three games this season, the last one Oct. 10 against Detroit. In November, Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and having complications. But he has fully recovered.

The Vikings on Tuesday also activated wide receiver Dede Westbrook off the COVID-19 reserve list. He went on the list Dec. 14 and missed Monday night’s 17-9 win at Chicago.

In practice-squad moves, the Vikings activated wide receiver Trishton Jackson off a COVID list and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd and running back A.J. Rose Jr.

In another move, the Vikings moved defensive end Danielle Hunter from a COVID list back to injured reserve. Hunter was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle Oct. 31 against Dallas.

Peterson to return?

The Vikings last March signed eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $8 million contract. Perhaps it won’t be his only deal with the team.

Former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, who is Peterson’s cousin and hosts the “All Things Covered” podcast with him, said Peterson, 31, wants to re-sign after this season with Minnesota.

“If he stays healthy, I think he could be in a Minnesota Vikings uniform for a few more years,’’ McFadden said. “He loves Minnesota. He’s really embraced (it). He’s done some (of his) foundation work there in the (Twin Cities) already, so he’s implemented himself in the streets of Minnesota, not just in football but off (the field).’’

Rashad mall visit?

On Dec. 14, 1980, Vikings wide receiver Ahmad Rashad caught a dramatic Hail Mary pass from Tommy Kramer on the final play for a 28-23 win over Cleveland at Metropolitan Stadium. He soon might return to the site of the play.

Mall of America now stands on the former site of the Met, where the Vikings last played in 1981. Rashad said he has received an offer to return to the spot in the mall where he made his famous catch for a segment filmed with hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He’s trying to fit it into his schedule.

“That would be kind of fun, just to go in the mall and go, ‘This is the spot where I caught that ball,’’’ Rashad said.

Wonnum's trio of sacks

Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum entered Monday’s game with three sacks all season in 13 games. In one game, he equaled that total.

Wonnum sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields three times for losses totaling 30 yards. With six sacks on the season, he is now tied with the sidelined Hunter for the team lead.

“It feels amazing, man,” Wonnum said. “I put the work in in the offseason, and each and every week I’ve gotten better. I got better and better, and (Monday) was the night to do it. Primetime, there isn’t a better time to do it. Three sacks, it was just the beginning. I’m ready to get better.”

Record in sight

If Minnesota’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium is decided by eight points or less, the Vikings will tie an NFL record.

When the Bears scored a touchdown on the final play Monday to lose by eight, it meant 13 of Minnesota’s 14 games this season have been one-possession games. The Vikings have three games left to tie or break the mark for most one-possession games in a season of 14, set by the New York Giants in 1994 and Baltimore in 2015.