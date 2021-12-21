Several key penalties by the depleted Bears and other mistakes helped the Minnesota Vikings overcome a lackluster showing in a 17-9 win at Soldier Field.

The Bears entered the game with 14 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including their entire starting secondary, and they called up eight players Monday from the practice squad. But while they might have looked on paper like a replacement team from the 1987 strike season, they gave the Vikings all they could handle.

Chicago outgained the Vikings 370-193 yards and trailed just 10-3 in the third quarter and looked to have a golden chance to get back in the game. But on third-and-18 from the Minnesota 15, after Dalvin Cook, ran for five yards, the Bears were assessed a personal foul by on an illegal block by Teez Tabor.

The drive was later extended on a personal foul of unnecessary roughness on linebacker Trevis Gipson. And then Kirk Cousins threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette with 5:51 left in the third quarter for a safe 17-3 lead.

Then, on their next possession, the Bears got another personal foul when tackle Teven Jenkins was called for unnecessary roughness. Jenkins had gone after defensive end D.J. Wonnum when he thought he had pushed Bears quarterback Justin Fields to the ground after the whistle on the previous play.

The Bears (4-10), who got a meaningless 19-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Jesper Horsted on the game’s final play, finished with eight penalties for 86 yards. They also lost three fumbles, had a field goal blocked, and had a dropped pass in the end zone.

But the Vikings (7-7) will take it. The win moved them into the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff race, and seven teams will make it. They will drop to No. 8 if Washington beats Philadelphia on Tuesday since the Football Team has the tiebreaker.

Despite the Bears being depleted in the secondary, Cousins had his second straight shaky game. Cousins, who also was mediocre in a 36-28 over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, He competed 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards, his lowest yardage total ever in a start, with an interception although he did throw two touchdowns.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead on Cousins’ 12-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter to Justin Jefferson. Jefferson, named to his second straight Pro Bowl before the game, caught just four passes for 47 yards.

Chicago’s pass rush gave Cousins problems all game. He was sacked four times.

The Vikings took a 10-0 lead on Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter. The Bears cut the deficit to 10-3 on a 34-yard field goal by Cairo Santos with 1:33 left in the half. Santos had a chance to get Chicago even closer, but Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson got a hand on his 49-yard attempt with 28 seconds left in the half.

After getting the lead, the Vikings sought to mostly keep the ball on the ground in the second half. Cook finished with 89 yards on 28 carries and passed the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season. Cook, who now has 1,067 yards, became just the fourth player in Minnesota history to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, joining Adrian Peterson (seven), Robert Smith (four) and Chuck Foreman (three).

The Vikings also got 33 yards on three carries by rookie running back Kene Nwangwu. He had runs of 19 and 11 yards on the the Vikings’ third-quarter drive that gave them a 17-3 lead.

On defense, the Vikings rattled Bears quarterback Justin Fields, sacking him three times, all by D.J. Wonnum. Fields completed 26 of 39 passes for 289 yards, and he lost a fumble.

The Vikings made mistakes as well, having seven penalties for 54 yards. Cousins had an interception in the second quarter after Jefferson was knocked down but it was ball he perhaps could have avoided throwing. And in the third quarter Jordan Berry had a 17-yard punt that was deflected.

And the Vikings also lost had an ill-advised penalty of their own with 9:30 left in the game when linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected after making helmet-to-helmet contact on a slide by Fields. But Minnesota was up 17-3 at the time and Bears tight end Jimmy Graham soon couldn’t handle a pass from Fields in the end zone.