The Vikings will face Chicago’s Justin Fields on Monday night at Soldier Field, and the odds are against him. Since Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, the Vikings are 7-3 against rookie starting quarterbacks. Taking into account that Zimmer missed a 2016 game with an eye issue, when they lost to Dallas and Dak Prescott, they’re 7-2 when he is on the sideline.

Victims have included: Cleveland’s DeShone Kizer and Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky, twice, in 2017; Arizona’s Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold of the New York Jets in 2018; and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Detroit’s David Blough in 2019.

The losses were to Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz in 2016, and Buffalo’s Josh Allen 2018.

“It’s really about the guys executing what we’re trying to get done,” Zimmer said. “Each one of these young quarterbacks, they all have very different skill sets. … (Fields has) got a great arm, he’s dangerous with his feet. … It’s really just trying to execute the best we possibly can.”

Taken out of Ohio State with the No. 11 pick, Fields is 2-7 as a starter for the 4-9 Bears. He’s still finding his way as a passer, with 1,585 passing yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His passer rating is an unimpressive 69 but, as Zimmer noted, Fields is good on his feet. He has carried 65 times for 385 yards for a sparkling 5.9-yard average.

Fields ran for 103 yards on 10 carries against San Francisco on Oct. 31, and for 74 yards on nine carries at Green Bay on Dec. 13. Both those games were Bears losses.

“I feel like most of my rushing yards came off the scramble,” Fields said of his total against the Packers. “It’s not really a game-plan thing. It’s just a thing that kind of happens.”

How well the Vikings can contain Fields in the pocket could play a key role in whether the Vikings (6-7), a six-point favorite, take care of business Monday in their ongoing quest to make the playoffs.

“He’s super mobile,” said Minnesota defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. “You have to be aware that he can extend plays at any given moment just with his feet.”

Fields has had his moments throwing the ball, putting up 291 yards Nov. 8 against Pittsburgh and 224 yards and two touchdowns at Green Bay. The Vikings, though, will try to confuse Fields with their looks on defense. Zimmer, an NFL defensive coordinator for 14 years before taking the Minnesota job, has been doing that throughout his career.

Minnesota faced another Chicago rookie quarterback on Monday Night Football in October 2017 in Trubisky, who was making his first NFL start after being the No. 2 pick in the draft. He completed just 12 of 25 passes and threw an interception in a 20-17 Vikings win.

The Vikings have bothered other rookie quarterbacks who were high picks. In 2018, they picked off Darnold, a No. 3 selection, three times and sacked him three times in a 42-17 win, and intercepted Rosen, a No. 10 pick, once and sacked him four times in a 27-17 victory.

In 2019, they picked off Jones, a No. 6 selection, once and sacked him four times in a 28-10 win.

So, no doubt the Vikings will have something special in store for the latest well-publicized rookie they face.

“That’s part of what we do as a defense, try to disguise things and make the quarterback have to figure it out as he’s dropping back to pass, instead of figuring it out at the line of scrimmage,” said co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson.

Chicago coach Matt Nagy is well aware the Vikings will try to rattle Fields. He said his young quarterback has to be prepared for blitzes, especially on third downs.

“We have to be able to stay in third-and-manageable, whether that’s via the pass or run, because if they get you in third-and-7-plus, it can be difficult,” Nagy said. “For Justin, it’s gonna be a really good opportunity for him to be able to see some of the things they do. I think probably the best thing they do is disguise, so it’s a cat-and-mouse game.”

With that in mind, Zimmer will try to once again get the upper hand on a rookie quarterback. But he’s not getting overconfident.

“I see how much (Fields has) improved (during the season),” Zimmer said. “He’s got a terrific arm and he gets out of the pocket and makes big plays. We’re going to have to play really well to defeat him.”