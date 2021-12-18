ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland following what a source said was an altercation at practice with coaches.

Breeland earlier in the day was listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Chicago after having not appeared all week on the injury report, and head coach Mike Zimmer said it was for non-injury reasons.

Shortly before the Vikings announced they had waived Breeland, he tweeted, “Wow.”

Breeland struggled this season after signing a one-year, $3 million contract in June, and was ranked No. 117 out of 119 NFL cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. He will be replaced in the starting lineup against the Bears by Cameron Dantzler.

A source said that the Vikings made the decision to let Breeland go after an altercation Saturday at practice. NFL Media provided some details of the altercation, reporting that Breeland “got into a verbal altercation … with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation.”

Breeland also has had some off-the-field incidents this season. After the Vikings defeated Detroit 19-17 on Oct. 10, he sent out an obscene tweet that later was deleted.

On Oct. 6, Hennepin County court records show that a civil suit was filed against Breeland for $15,070 by two residents of a different unit at his Minneapolis apartment complex for allegedly “continually” smoking marijuana against the complex’s no-smoking rules.

“(Breeland) and his several guests have been smoking cannabis in violation of the no-smoking addendum mandated to be signed as part of the lease contract for all tenants at The Nic on Fifth apartments,” the lawsuit alleges. “On information and belief, The Nic on Fifth management has refused to disrupt defendant solely due to the fact he is a Minnesota Vikings football player.”

A hearing on the case has been set for Jan. 11.

A message left for a Vikings official was not immediately returned. A message left for Bashaud’s agent, Brad Leshnock, also was not immediately returned.

Boyd fined $4,874 for taunting penalty against Steelers

Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd received plenty of criticism for his taunting penalty against Pittsburgh. Now, he’s received a hit to his wallet.

A source said Saturday that Boyd has been fined $4,874 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for the infraction in Minnesota’s 36-28 win on Dec. 9.

The penalty came with the Vikings leading 29-0 late in the third quarter and the Steelers facing second and 10 at the Minnesota 35. Boyd tackled James Washington for a two-yard loss on a reception, but the penalty instead gave the Steelers first and 10 at the 22.

The Steelers soon scored their first touchdown and later had a chance to force overtime before being stopped at Minnesota 12 on the game’s final play.

Thielen questionable for Monday

The Vikings on Saturday listed wide receiver Adam Thielen as questionable for Monday night’s game at Chicago.

Thielen suffered a high left ankle sprain on Dec. 5 at Detroit and sat out a Dec. 9 game against Pittsburgh. He didn’t practice Thursday and Friday.







