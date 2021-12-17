LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Brandon Alt was named the fifth-best college football player in Division II on Friday.

Although he didn’t win the award, the Bemidji State quarterback finished fifth in voting for the Harlon Hill award, which recognizes the best player in the country and is D-II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Alt finished with 34 points and four first-place votes in the voting, placing him fifth of eight candidates. Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent won the award with 169 points and 44 first-place votes.

In 2021, Alt had the greatest season for a QB in BSU history. He threw for 46 touchdowns and 4,245 yards -- both school records by a mile -- and was responsible for 276 points. All those numbers put him second in the country in their respective categories, and he was also eighth in total offense (4,190), 10th in yards per completion (14.9) and 17th in completions per game (21.8).

Alt also led the Beavers to a program-record 10 wins, including their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and first NCAA Tournament victory.

Alt is the first player from Bemidji State to be named a finalist for the award.

Bagent ran away with the award after producing just the second season in Division II history of at least 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes.





2021 Harlon Hill Trophy Results

1-Tyson Bagent, Shepherd – 169 points (44 first-place votes)

2-TJ Davis, Nebraska-Kearney – 105 points (17)

3-Al McKeller, Northwest Missouri State – 74 (7)

4-Michael Zeman, Colorado Mines – 68 points (7)

5-Brandon Alt, Bemidji State – 34 points (4)

6-Austin Reed, West Florida – 33 points (3)

7-Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock – 32 points (4)

8-Calil Wilkins, Bowie State – 19 points (3)