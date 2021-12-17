The Minnesota Vikings are third in the NFL in total offense, on pace for their highest ranking in 18 years. On Monday night, they’ll find out if that means anything against the Bears in Chicago.

Since Mike Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, Minnesota’s offense has mostly sputtered at Soldier Field. In seven games at the lakeside stadium, his teams have averaged a meager 15.9 points a game while going 3-4. In his other 118 regular-season games, the Vikings have averaged 24 points a game.

In quarterback Kirk Cousins’ previous three games at Chicago, the Vikings averaged just 15 points and he threw three interceptions. Cousins earned his first win with Minnesota at Soldier Field last season but it was hardly an offensive masterpiece. The Vikings won 19-13, tied for the fewest points they have scored in a victory since Cousins arrived in 2018.

“I think it’s just good defense, good scheme,” Cousins said Thursday about his recent up-and-down play at Chicago. “The (defensive) coordinator has changed through the years, but the scheme has stayed fairly consistent and the players, the names have stayed fairly consistent. I think they just present a good challenge. and when you go on the road, all the more because you don’t have as much control over the cadence (due to crowd noise).”

This might be a good time for the Vikings (6-7) to finally roll up some points at Chicago. The Bears (4-9) are going nowhere and their defense, while solid, isn’t as good as it has been in recent years. Star linebacker Khalil Mack is out for the season with a foot injury, and Chicago ranks No. 24 in the NFL in scoring defense and No. 9 in total defense.

The Bears also had a whopping 19 players miss practice on Thursday, eight with because of illness, five with an injury and six after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list — including star safety Eddie Jackson.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is confident about having a big game on Monday Night Football against an NFC North rival. After missing one game with a shoulder injury, Cook returned to rush for 205 yards in a 36-28 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

“You give me the ball, we’re going to be good,” he said. “My legs good. I’m good to go. It’s a matter of getting it done.”

Hurt Nov. 28 at San Francisco, Cook will continue to wear a shoulder harness but said he’s “not dealing with any lingering soreness or pain.” But even when he’s been fully healthy, Cook has struggled at Chicago.

In a 25-20 loss in 2018, he was held to 12 yards on nine carries. In a 16-6 loss in 2019, he had just 35 yards on 14 attempts. In last year’s win, he carried 30 times for 96 yards, an average of 3.2 per carry. That left his overall yards per carry average on the road against the Bears at 2.7.

“They’ve had our number the past couple times,” Cook said. “I think last year we went out there and got a win, prime-time game, so we’ve got to try to repeat that in a certain sense, but do it a little better. Clean up a lot of stuff.”

Monday’s game will mark the fifth time in the past six seasons the Vikings have played at Chicago at night on national television, Monday night games in 2016, 2017 and 2021, and Sunday Night Football in 2018.

Network executives haven’t been choosing these games for the teams’ offensive firepower.

“It’s always a tough place, good division game,” Zimmer said.

“It’s a rivalry that we all know that’s tough and hardnosed, so why not put it on prime time?” Cook said.

Cook and Cousins each have played in three games with the Vikings at Soldier Field. But in those games, the offense has averaged just 291.7 yards. So far this season, the Vikings are averaging 390.5 yards per game, and their No. 3 ranking is on pace to be their highest since they were No. 1 in 2003.

How much of a difference that lofty status will mean at Chicago will be seen.