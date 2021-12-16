The Bemidji High School senior is set to enter into the North Dakota State football program, which he made official when he signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at the high school.

Kelly, a two-way player for BHS football, signed with NDSU as a linebacker. The Bison have eight FCS championships in the past nine seasons and will play in the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 17, against James Madison.

Kelly is the first Lumberjack to join North Dakota State football since James Hendricks, who played for NDSU from 2015-19. Before Hendricks, Carey Woods played for the Bison from 2012-14.