After each of his first four sacks this season, mild-mannered Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts didn’t do much celebrating. That changed last Thursday against Pittsburgh.

After dumping Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter of Minnesota’s 36-28 win at U.S. Bank Stadium, Watts did the “Sack Daddy.’’ It was a tribute to the celebration that long has been done by Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who is on the non-football illness list after a mental health situation last month.

“It was good to get a chance to get out there and honor him doing that,’’ Watts said. “I’ve always been close to him since he’s been here, just to honor him in that way meant a lot to me.”

Watts was a rookie in 2019 when Griffen took him under his wing. And after the sack specialist returned to Minnesota in August after spending last season with Dallas and Detroit, Watts spoke enthusiastically about his return.

Now, Watts is putting up some impressive sack numbers of his own. Through 13 games, his five sacks are tied for second on the team with Griffen and linebacker Eric Kendricks behind defensive end Danielle Hunter’s six. And with Hunter out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Oct. 31, it’s not out of the question Watts could end up leading the team.

That would be quite a feat for a guy who splits his time between nose tackle and three-technique defensive tackle and now isn’t even starting. Watts did start seven games at nose tackle earlier this season when Michael Pierce was out with an elbow injury, but he’s gone back to being a reserve the past two games.

“I definitely feel like it’s been a good year for me so far,’’ said Watts, a sixth-round pick in 2019 out of Arkansas. “I put in a lot of work this offseason, finally getting recognized around the league, and for me that’s what’s important. I always knew I had it, just had to show it, so it’s time to put that underdog role behind me.’’

In his first two seasons, Watts had just two sacks while starting just one game, the meaningless 2019 finale against Chicago when Minnesota had a playoff berth wrapped up. But he worked hard during the offseason in the Twin Cities with Vikings strength and conditioning coach Josh Hingst to get in better shape for 2021.

“Body fat was going down,” said the 6-foot-5, 307-pound Watts. “I was increasing my body mass, so gaining muscle. … And just getting my conditioning where I needed to be. Now I can go out there and play 30 to 50 reps as an NFL starter.”

During the seven games Watts started, he averaged 47.4 snaps, including a career-high 69 on Nov. 7 at Baltimore. During the last two games, with Pierce having returned, he’s averaged 34.5 snaps, and he said it hasn’t been that much different coming off the bench.

“He came back in really good shape,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of Watts’ improvement this season. “I think that was the starting point. Armon’s very slithery, he’s good with his hands, and he has some acceleration in order to get to the quarterback. So I feel like he’s developed really well.”

Among 125 interior defensive linemen, Watts is ranked No. 40 in the NFL through Week 14 by Pro Football Focus. Watts believes he’s been a handful for opponents.

“When a team turns on the tape, they know, ‘We got to block this guy,’ ’’ he said. “In the past, I’m pretty sure I was just another body out there. People probably didn’t expect what I was going to bring to the table. But in my opinion now, I’m pretty sure when they turn on the tape, (they say), ‘Hey we got to account for this guy.’ ’’