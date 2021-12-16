The Minnesota Golden Gophers anticipate more than half the players who signed in the 2022 recruiting class will enroll at the university in January, 10 of 19.

“(They) get a sixth-month head start,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “… It allows them to get in here with the non-pressure of the season right around the corner and to be able to see how we do things.”

Those who plan to enroll in January: receiver Ike White, offensive lineman Cade McConnell, defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz, running back Zach Evans, tight end Spencer Alvarez, linebacker Maverick Baranowksi and defensive backs Coleman Bryson, Rhyland Kelly, Tariq Watson and transfer Ryan Stapp.

The influx of new DBs will help with Minnesota’s turnover at cornerback; Coney Durr, Justus Harris and Phillip Howard will leave Minnesota after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 29.

Here’s the early enrollee numbers under Fleck: two in 2017; seven in 2018; 14 in 2019; eight in 2020; and 12 in 2021. Last year’s early enrollees included five transfers.

Andries to leave?

When discussing McConnell, Fleck seemed to reveal the future of guard Blaise Andries when he said, “We have four linemen that are all coming out for the (NFL) draft.”

Daniel Faalele is expected to depart , and two sixth-year seniors Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter are out of eligibility. Andries would be the fourth, although he has not announced whether he will use his sixth year of eligibility in 2022.

“We have to be able to replace those offensive linemen,” Fleck said.

One change

Minnesota signed 19 of the 20 players expected to be in their recruiting class on Wednesday. The one exception was Jack Pyburn, a three-star defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Fla. It’s unclear why Pyburn did not sign with the Gophers.

“When you are not surprised, it’s a good thing,” Fleck said. “We knew exactly what we (had) going in and who was going to (sign). We talk about ‘putting them to bed.’ That’s the quote we use. (Tuesday) night we were all good, ready to go.”

Rounding out the class

The Gophers have six available spots for either more high schoolers or transfers. Fleck pointed to possible additions at defensive tackle, with seniors Nyles Pinckney and Micah Dew-Treadway leaving after the bowl game. Rashod Cheney said he was entering the transfer portal during the season.

Bixby's resolve

Fleck commended Eden Praire defensive lineman Trey Bixby for fighting through his diagnosis of urticaria, a skin condition that cost him his junior season, and part of his senior season.

“A lot of people would have folded up and said, ‘I’m not going to do it,’ ” Fleck said. “He looks good. He’s smiling and seems to be getting back to Trey. I think that is what we all want from him.”

Potts back

Third-year running back Trey Potts is back on campus. After spending six nights in Indiana hospitals after a leaving the Purdue win on Oct. 1 with an undisclosed medical issue. Potts went home to Williamsport, Pa. for a spell. “He’s doing great,” Fleck said.

Briefly

Andries and linebacker Jack Gibbens have been named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.