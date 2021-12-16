Seeking depth at wide receiver, the Vikings on Wednesday signed a pair of veterans to the practice squad.

The Vikings picked up Damion Ratley, a four-year veteran, and Darrius Shepherd, in his third season. Ratley has 29 career catches with Cleveland and the New York Giants and Shepherd has six career catches with Green Bay.

Starting receiver Adam Thielen has been sidelined with a high left ankle sprain, and Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week. Thielen, who was hurt Dec. 5 at Detroit, sat out last Thursday’s 36-28 win over Pittsburgh and his status is uncertain for Monday night’s game at Chicago.

The Vikings this week also put practice squad receiver Triston Jackson on a COVID list. So expected to practice Thursday are Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the 53-man roster and Ratley, Shepherd and Myron Mitchell on the practice squad.

Ratley, a sixth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2018, was waived by Dallas on Nov. 16. He was teammates of Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond at Texas A&M in 2017.

Shepherd, who was undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019 before signing with the Packers, was on Arizona’s practice squad before being released Nov. 15. He also is a returner, having brought back 20 kickoffs and three punts in 2019 and 2020 for Green Bay.

Vikings eye Canada, UK

The Vikings on Wednesday were awarded international marketing rights in Canada and the United Kingdom as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area Initiative.

The Vikings, one of 18 teams granted opportunities in eight countries, will have marketing rights in their two countries for at least a five-year term starting Jan. 1 similar to those in their own domestic marketing area. Seattle also will have rights in Canada, and Chicago, Jacksonville, Miami, the New York Jets and San Francisco also will have rights in the United Kingdom.

The Vikings have played two games in London in the past decade, in 2013 against Pittsburgh and in 2017 against Cleveland.

Other countries in which teams were granted marketing rights are Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Mexico and Spain.