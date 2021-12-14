The team also placed running back A.J. Rose Jr. and wide receiver Trishton Jackson on the COVID practice squad list and moved defensive end Danielle Hunter, who is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, from injured reserve to a COVID list. That brought the number of players on COVID lists for the Vikings to seven after on Monday they put running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver Dan Chisena on the 53-man roster list and guard Kyle Hinton on the practice squad list.

With the string of positive tests, head coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings are one of seven NFL teams to have entered the league’s enhanced COVID protocols.

“Right now, everybody has to test (regardless of vaccination status),’’ Zimmer said. “Everyone has to wear masks (at the TCO Performance Center). We either have to do meetings virtually or in a big open place that has enough room. Practices and walkthroughs are pretty much normal.’’

The Vikings have had COVID issues all season, most notably losing safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury for two-game stretches and cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson for one game apiece. The team also had issues last year, but Zimmer believes the situation now might be the most concerning.

“It’s more just one of the obstacles,’’ Zimmer said. “It’s trying to figure out who’s up next and where we go from here. Every single morning, I’m going to get some kind of text and update. It seems to be worse right now, maybe worse than it was last year at any point in the season to me.’’

A source said Monday that Mattison, the backup to Dalvin Cook, tested positive and is unvaccinated, so he will miss next Monday’s game at Chicago due to NFL protocols calling for him to quarantine for 10 days. And now Minnesota’s depth on offense has been hampered more by Westbrook going on the COVID list.

With Adam Thielen having suffered a high left ankle sprain Dec. 5 at Detroit, Westbrook moved up to the No. 3 receiver spot for last Thursday’s 36-28 win over Pittsburgh, although he was not targeted in the game. Thielen’s status for Monday is uncertain.

“Well, (Ihmir) Smith-Marsette is a guy that he’s been doing a nice job all year, so he may have an opportunity this week,’’ Zimmer said of the rookie potentially moving up to No 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn. “We’ll just see here as the week goes on. But that’s why we have so many guys on the practice squad, so they get ready to come up if they have to play.’’

With Mattison and Rose sidelined, Minnesota’s available running backs are Cook, rookie Kene Nwangwu and Wayne Gallman, picked up on waivers Monday from Atlanta. Gallman, in his fifth NFL season out of Clemson, rushed for 682 yards last season for the New York Giants.

“He’s a guy we liked coming out of college,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s had quite a few carries in the league, so we’re glad that we have him.’’

Against the Bears, Nwangwu figures to be the backup running back with Gallman third string. The Vikings have talked in recent weeks about giving Nwangwu more carries from scrimmage, but he has just three all season, including none against the Steelers.

“Kene’s a guy that just continues to get more reps in practice every day, and hopefully he’ll go out there (Monday) and do some good things,’’ Zimmer said.

Nwangwu has four rushing attempts this season for 16 yards when a nine-yard run on a fake punt Nov. 7 at Baltimore is considered. But in his seven games being active, he has returned 10 kickoffs for an average of 39.5 yards, and scored two touchdowns.

“The big thing that sticks out is obviously he has a lot of speed,’’ said tight end Tyler Conklin. “Everybody jokes around that he’s the third-fastest player on (the video game) Madden. So, at practice, he’s a smart player, he knows what he’s doing. He’s making plays in practice and I’m sure that will carry over to the game.’’

On punt returns, Westbrook has brought back 22 this season for an average of 8.3 yards. When he sat out the Oct. 31 game against Dallas due to an ankle injury, Osborn had one return for seven yards, and he could fill in again Monday.