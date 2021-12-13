ST. PAUL -- P.J. Fleck professes to not believe in momentum during the course of a game, but the University of Minnesota football coach sure creates something like it in recruiting.

Nearly every cycle, a burst of commitments come one after the other in a short timespan, often around a weekend with recruits in for official visits. One of those windows came this weekend when Minnesota added four pledges to its 2022 recruiting class. The 20 members of the class can sign national letters of intent starting Wednesday.

Cade McConnell, a 6-foot-5 and 290-pound offensive lineman from Choctaw, Okla., was the first to commit to the Gophers on Sunday. The three-star prospect had previously pledged to Texas Christian and had the U in a top four with TCU, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech last week.

Haden Schwartz, a 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Fla., joined on Sunday night. The three-star recruit decommitted from Nebraska in October and had more than 20 scholarship offers, including Michigan and Penn State. His high school teammate at The Bolles School, D-lineman Jack Pyburn, committed to Minnesota in August.

Both McConnell and Schwartz are now rated in the top five in Minnesota’s class, according to 247sports.com.

Maverick Baranowski, a 6-3, 210-pound linebacker from Port Orange, Fla., flipped his commitment from Air Force to Minnesota on Sunday night.

Ryan Stapp, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback from Abilene Christian, said he will transfer to Minnesota on Saturday night. Stapp had offers from Nebraska, Northwestern, Mississippi State, Washington State and Louisville.

Stapp has two years of eligibility remaining and follows linebacker Jack Gibbens, who transferred from FCS-level Abilene Christian to play one season at Minnesota. Gibbens was an all-Big Ten honorable mention selection and led the U in tackles with 86 in 2021.

Stapp, from College Station, Texas, had 44 tackles, 4.5 for lost yards, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 10 games in 2021. He had 16 tackles in 2020 and 31 tackles in 2019.

The Gophers have had more than 10 players depart through the NCAA transfer portal since October, and Stapp is the first of what is expected to be a few incoming players before next season starts.



