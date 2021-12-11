Patrick Peterson was back for the Vikings on Thursday night at one cornerback spot. As for the other spot, it was an adventure.

Peterson, after missing one game while on the COVID-19 reserve list, played all 74 defensive snaps in Minnesota’s 36-28 win over Pittsburgh at U.S. Bank Stadium. On the other side, Bashaud Breeland started but was limited to 50 snaps due to illness, Kris Boyd played 12, Cameron Dantzler 11, and the other snap came with Camryn Bynum as a third safety.

Dantzler, Boyd and Breeland all had pass interference penalties, although the latter two were declined. And Boyd had a taunting penalty that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called “stupid.”

That penalty came with the Vikings leading 29-0 late in the third quarter and the Steelers facing second and 10 at the Minnesota 35. Boyd tackled James Washington for a two-yard loss on a reception, but the penalty instead gave the Steelers first and 10 at the 22. The Steelers soon scored their first touchdown and later had a chance to force overtime before being stopped at Minnesota 12 on the game’s final play.

“(Boyd) made a great play, but just walk away,’’ said linebacker Anthony Barr, who lectured him after the penalty. “Come celebrate with us on that and don’t cost the team.’’

Shaky cornerback play was a factor in Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing for 240 of his 308 yards in the second half and nearly leading his team all the way back. Zimmer said Friday he didn’t like how his corners sometimes lined up, their “allowing 50-50 balls” to be caught and some of their tackling.

Zimmer said Boyd had the “poor penalty” but at least did well tackling, Dantzler didn’t play well in the red zone, and that Breeland had issues lining up. Zimmer said Breeland, who was well enough to be on the field on the final drive, got sick during the game

The game marked the return of Peterson after he tested positive and was put on the COVID-19 list Nov. 29 and sat out Sunday’s 29-27 loss to previously winless Detroit. Peterson, who is vaccinated, said he was “very close” to getting two negative tests within 24 hours that would have allowed him to return against the Lions earlier than having a maximum quarantine period of 10 days.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,’’ Peterson said. “I was pretty frustrated being on the COVID list, obviously doing everything I needed to do to stay away from it by being vaccinated and still doing the proper things at home. … It was definitely a frustrating thing at home knowing I couldn’t be there to help the team win that game.”

Osborn steps up

With wide receiver Adam Thielen missing his first game of the season due to an ankle injury, K.J. Osborn filled in admirably.

Osborn had three catches for 83 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a little bit of an adjustment,’’ Osborn said of moving up from No. 3 receiver. “Obviously, I’m on the field for more snaps. … I have to step up because Adam was down.’’

His touchdown came with 10:51 left after Pittsburgh had cut a 29-0 deficit to 29-20 and gave Minnesota a 36-20 lead.

“We hadn’t scored in a little bit and the Steelers, they had took the momentum,’’ Osborn said. “So being able to get that big touchdown, (got) the Bank rocking, (got) that energy back on the sideline.”

Briefly

Zimmer gave players Saturday, Sunday and Monday off before they return Tuesday to prepare for the Dec. 20 game at Chicago on Monday Night Football. “They need to get away from me a little bit,’’ said Zimmer, who said he was “grouchy” on Friday. … Nose tackle Michael Pierce had the highest Pro Football Focus rating for any Vikings defender Thursday, although he played just 30 snaps. “He’s very strong at the point of attack,’’ Zimmer said. “He knocked a couple guys back.’’ … Rookie linebacker Tuf Borland, elevated from the practice squad, made his NFL debut with 15 snaps on special teams.