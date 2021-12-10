Just 11 days after suffering a dislocated shoulder at San Francisco, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was back in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Thursday night. And what a return it was.

Wearing a shoulder harness, Cook carried 27 times for 205 yards in a 36-28 win over the Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. He had missed last Sunday’s 29-27 loss at Detroit and was listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’m just happy to be back, happy we got the win, and my coaches know, once I tell them I’m good, I’m good,” Cook said. “There’s no holding me back. Just turn me loose. I just appreciate them for believing in me, just trusting in who I am.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who called Cook a “warrior,” said he was told after Tuesday’s practice that it appeared Cook would play. He was hurt Nov. 28 at San Francisco and taken off the field on a cart.

“He comes out and competes,” Zimmer said. “He’s a great leader. He’s a great competitor. He wants to play. Eric Sugarman, our trainer, texted him today and said, ‘Hey, are you sure you’re OK and good to go?’ He said, ‘I have no regrets, I’m good to go.’ He said, ‘That’s why I do this, I want to play.’ That’s the kind of guy he is. There was no doubt in his mind he was playing.”

Cook said he started to feel much better Sunday when he remained in the Twin Cities while the Vikings played at Detroit.

“I was, like, doing my own rehab,” he said. “They had taken me through rehab all week, so I kind of knew what I needed to do when I got home. I got kind of a setup at home where I’ve been doing all this stuff, and I was just doing stuff at home, and I’m moving around, and I’m like, ‘I feel good.’ And the next day I go in, I tell (Sugarman) how I feel, I see the doc, they test me out.

“The only thing I had to do was go show them my strength was back and everything was back, and I was good. They were still kind of skeptical about it, but they trust and believe that I won’t put myself in harm’s way, to go out there and not be productive for the team. I just commend the coaches for believing in me.”

Cook gained 20 yards on his first carry of the night. He had 73 yards in the first quarter, and his 153 yards in the first half broke Adrian Peterson’s team record of 144 for yards in a first half set in 2012 at Seattle.

Cook said he wore a harness similar to the one he donned during the 2019 playoffs after he had suffered a shoulder injury and missed the final two regular-season games.

Inactive for the Vikings were wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle), who both were ruled out Wednesday, linebackers Blake Lynch (hip) and Chazz Surratt, quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerback Harrison Hand and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

K.J. Osborn started in place of Thielen. With Darrisaw again out, the Vikings started the same offensive line they did at Detroit with left tackle Oli Udoh, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Mason Cole and right tackle Brian O’Neill.

Willekes, Borland elevated

Before Thursday’s game, the Vikings made the expected move of elevating defensive end Kenny Willekes from the practice squad. They also made an unexpected move in elevating undrafted rookie linebacker Tuf Borland, who made his NFL debut.

Borland was elevated to provide depth with Lynch having been ruled out. Borland has moved ahead of third-round draft pick Surratt.

Although on the practice squad, Willekes has become Minnesota’s top reserve at defensive end. He had his second and final elevation this season from the squad, so if he is to play again he would have to be a COVID-19 replacement player or signed to the 53-man roster.

Jefferson in rare company

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joined some rare company.

Jefferson caught seven passes Thursday for 79 yards. He now has 1,288 yards this season to join Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. as the only players in NFL history with 1,250 in each of their first two seasons. Moss did it with the Vikings in 1998 and 1999 and Beckham with the New York Giants in 2014 and 2015.

Jefferson last year had 88 catches for 1,400 yards. He already has 85 catches this season.

Thielen nominated

Thielen was named the Vikings’ nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, which recognizes a player exemplifying outstanding sportsmanship on the field, was created in 2014. Each of the 32 teams nominated one player, and the winner will be announced Feb. 10 at NFL Honors in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is held there at SoFi Stadium.

Thielen is in his eighth season with the Vikings, and has made two Pro Bowls. Due his his left high ankle sprain suffered at Detroit, he missed his first game of the season against the Steelers.

Another Pro Bowl for Smith?

Harrison Smith of the Vikings leads all NFC strong safeties in fan voting for the Pro Bowl with 80,934 votes.

Smith, in his 10th season, is vying to make his sixth Pro Bowl. He made five in a row before the streak ended last season.

The Pro Bowl will be played Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.