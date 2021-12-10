Mike Zimmer again found out that there is no such thing as a routine win for the Vikings this season.

When Minnesota led Pittsburgh, 29-0, late in the third quarter Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, it looked as if just maybe the head coach would have a chance to relax a bit in the fourth quarter.

Nope.

The Steelers stormed back to cut the deficit to 36-28, and might have forced overtime had tight end Pat Freiermuth not lost control of a perfect Ben Roethlisberger pass in the end zone after being hit by safety Harrison Smith.

“When stuff starts to happen like it did (Thursday) night, (it’s) a here-we-go-again kind of thing. I know I felt that way,” Zimmer said Friday.

The Vikings (6-7) have been blowing leads all season. They’ve lost two games after leading by 13 or more points, and five others after being up by six or more. On four occasions, they’ve lost all of a lead of 10 or more points but were able to still win.

The Steelers couldn’t come all the way back from the whopping 29-point deficit, but they came close enough that Zimmer knows what he is going to stress when the Vikings, after taking Saturday, Sunday and Monday off, resume practice Tuesday in preparation for the Dec. 20 Monday night game at Chicago.

“We’ve got to be more disciplined,” Zimmer said. “We’ve got to do things right all the time, not let teams back in the game. … We need to fix it quick, because we’ve got one month left in the season, and we need to fix these things.

“If we start being more disciplined in our alignments and our techniques and where we’re supposed to be and what we’re supposed to do, we don’t have to make it like this. That’s what I’m going to stress to the players. When they come back next week, they’re going to get a full dose.”

At least the Vikings continue to make games entertaining at the end. Zimmer made light of that after Thursday’s game, saying they “kept the TV ratings up.”

Of the Vikings’ 13 games, 12 have been decided by one possession or less. They are threatening an NFL record of 14 games in a season decided by eight points or less, held by the 1994 New York Giants and 2015 Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s not how it was designed,” said Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who replaced injured Adam Thielen (ankle) and had three catches Thursday for 83 yards and a 62-yard touchdown reception. “Obviously, you may not want it to be that way, going into these overtimes and last possessions. We had a big lead (Thursday) night, but, you know, we roll with the punches.”

At least the Vikings didn’t have to endure another overtime game. They’ve already had three of those this season and lost two.

And at least the defense held on after the Steelers took over at their own 4-yard line with 2:16 left and marched 84 yards to the Minnesota 12 before the incompletion on a final play that started with 3 seconds on the clock. In last Sunday’s stunning 29-27 loss to previously winless Detroit, the Lions drove 75 yards for the decisive 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play.

“We can’t make it easy for whatever reason,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “It should probably have never gotten to that point (against the Steelers), but it does feel good to kind of redeem ourselves after last week.”

Barr (hamstring injury) didn’t play against the Lions, and neither did running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps injury) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (COVID-19 reserve list). Having those players back against the Steelers made a difference, and the Vikings remain within striking position of a playoff berth.

Cook, who returned after suffering a shoulder injury Nov. 28 at San Francisco, ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, with some key veterans back, Minnesota sacked Ben Roethlesberger a five times, a season high.

Nevertheless, leave it to the Vikings to make the game interesting after taking a 29-0 lead.

“You do have those moments, like, ‘Here we go again,’ ” Peterson said. “But it’s like that anxious side, that anxious feeling in me that’s like, ‘All right, how are we going to respond? … Obviously, you don’t want to be in those ebbs and flows and have every single game come down to one possession. But at the same time, you’ve got to teach tape, and you have to continue just finding a way to put the fork in teams when you have that opportunity.”