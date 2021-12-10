The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have much time to dwell on their defensive woes from four days earlier in Detroit. A Thursday night game against the Steelers all but guaranteed that.

A defense that collapsed late against the previously-winless Lions, allowing a last-second touchdown in a frustrating loss to previously winless Detroit, showed up Thursday with something to prove. But after a stingy first half, the unit allowed 20 unanswered points and let Pittsburgh march right back into the game.

While the Vikings came out with a 36-28 win at U.S. Bank Stadium, the defense ensured the game, once again, came down to the very end.

“(We) can’t make it easy for whatever reason,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “It should have probably never gotten to that point but it definitely feels good to kind of redeem ourselves from last week. Obviously the first half is what we want to build on. The second half we want to disregard that, correct the mistakes and get ready for next Monday.”

The Vikings (6-7) were all over Steelers (6-6-1) quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at start, and recorded five sacks for a loss of 39 yards in the game. Eric Kendricks, Armon Watts, Harrison Smith, Sheldon Richardson and Michael Pierce each sacked the veteran quarterback, who passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers in the loss.

The five sacks matched a season-high set during the first game of the season in Cincinnati, when the Vikings defense got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times.

In the third quarter, Bashaud Breeland picked off a Roethlisberger pass, setting up a drive that ended with a Greg Joseph field goal, which pushed the score to 29-0 at the time.

Immediately after, the Steelers started their march.

Though it wound up being too little, too late for Pittsburgh, it was more than enough to provide flashes of déjà vu and make Vikings fans nervous as a once-blowout became too close for comfort.

A Vikings defense that began the game by forcing four three-and-outs in the first seven drives allowed three touchdowns in rapid succession.

“That team that played in the first half for us was pretty darn good and they could probably beat anybody,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “The team that played in the second half probably could get beat by anybody.”

The first touchdown was set up in part after a 15-yard taunting penalty was whistled on Kris Boyd near the end of the third quarter and the second near the start of the fourth after quarterback Kirk Cousins was picked off immediately after the Vikings got the ball back. Rookie Najee Harris was responsible for both as he recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

“They weren’t going to just lay down (in the) second half. We understood that,” Barr said. “They seemed to make those one-on-one catches throughout the game and a couple turnovers on offense kind of sparked them. I don’t think we did anything all that different.”

After the Vikings went three-and-out, the Steelers marched right down the field with Roethlisberger capping off a 69-yard, three-play drive with a 30-yard touchdown strike to James Washington.

The two teams then traded fourth-quarter touchdowns before, like so many Vikings games this season, the game came down to the final drive. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was unable to hang on to a pass in the end zone after being hit by a pair of Vikings. Had he held on, the Steelers could have tied it with no time left on the clock.

“It is frustrating having to come down to the last second. Taking years off of my life, definitely, this season. But it’s good to be on the other side of a close one,” Barr said.