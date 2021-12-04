MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who has been away from the team since a mental health situation on Nov. 24, posted a message on social media Friday night saying he is “bipolar” and will “be an advocate for mental health.”

Griffen was placed on the non-football illness reserve list on Nov. 26. He will miss his second straight game on Sunday at Detroit.

“It’s true I am bipolar,” Griffen wrote on his Instagram account. “I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away (in 2012). Went into a dark place, though I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say. i love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

Griffen posted a since-deleted video early in the morning of Nov. 24 from his Minnetrista home holding a handgun and he called 911 to report there was an intruder. Law enforcement and mental health officials went to his residence, found no intruder, and after about a half day were able to coax Griffen out of his home. He then was taken by ambulance to a mental health facility.

Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Paterson, who is close to Griffen, was asked for an update on him Wednesday and he said, “I’ll keep that between me and Everson.”

Griffen missed five games in 2018 due to a mental health situation. He has been with the Vikings since 2010 with the exception of last season, which he split between Dallas and Detroit.