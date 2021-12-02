RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. -- The Bemidji State football team collected its most-ever selections to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region 4 teams on Thursday.

Five Beavers earned spots on the First and Second Teams, headlined by a pair of offensive linemen on the First Team.

Sophomore right tackle Ty Cobb and freshman left guard Conor Kovas earned First Team honors. The offensive line allowed just nine sacks all season for an average that ranked No. 5 in Division II.

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt, junior wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu and junior defensive end Zollie Kaplan were all named to the Second Team.

Cobb and Kovas move into a vote for All-American honors. The 2021 D2CCA All-American Team will be announced on Dec. 16.

The Beavers nearly doubled their D2CCA All-Super Region 4 picks all-time, as the program had six selections before Thursday.

U-Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner was named the Super Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year, and Western Colorado defensive tackle Will Lydle was the Defensive Player of the Year.