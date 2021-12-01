LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Brandon Alt has passed his way into one more milestone this year.

The Bemidji State football team’s standout quarterback was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy on Wednesday. The award is for the national Player of the Year and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

In 2021, Alt had the greatest season for a QB in BSU history. He threw for 46 touchdowns and 4,245 yards -- both school records by a mile -- and was responsible for 276 points. All those numbers put him second in the country in their respective categories, and he was also eighth in total offense (4,190), 10th in yards per completion (14.9) and 16th in completions per game (21.8).

Alt also led the Beavers to a program-record 10 wins and their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

A total of eight finalists are scattered across the country. The other finalists are: junior quarterback Tyson Bagent of Shepherd; senior wide receiver Henry Litwin of Slippery Rock; sophomore quarterback Austin Reed of West Florida; senior running back Calil Wilkins of Bowie State; junior quarterback TJ Davis of Nebraska-Kearney; senior running back Al McKeller of Northwest Missouri State; and senior running back Michael Zeman of Colorado School of Mines.

Alt is the first player from Bemidji State to be named a finalist for the award. He and the other finalists will next be placed on the national ballot, where all 181 of Division II’s schools and conferences will select the winner.

The award’s 35th winner will be announced on Dec. 17.

The Hill Trophy is named after the late Harlon Hill, a former standout at the University of North Alabama from 1950-53 before playing for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.