Mike Sanford Jr., did not receive a passing grade after two years leading the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team’s offense, and he won’t be retained as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for next season, a source confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Monday.

Sanford, whose two-year contract expires in January, was at the Larson Football Performance Center on Monday when he was notified of the change by head coach P.J. Fleck. The news, which was first reported by Football Scoop, comes after Minnesota’s offense struggled to be consistent this season, particularly through the air.

Sanford, also the Gophers' quarterbacks coach, was co-offensive coordinator with receivers coach Matt Simon, with Sanford calling plays during games and within Fleck’s run-heavy offensive philosophy.

After the Gophers’ 27-22 loss to Iowa on Nov. 13, Fleck was asked if he liked Sanford’s schemes and player development.

“As a program, we are always going to develop players, and the program is always going to be able to do that — academically, athletically, socially and spiritually,” he told the Pioneer Press. “… The system is technically the same system we had in 2019. There are different personnel groupings and different formations, obviously different personnel.”

Now, Fleck will look for his third offensive coordinator in six seasons at Minnesota, and has stated his preference that the new coordinator also coach QBs. In early 2020, Sanford replaced Kirk Ciarrocca, who left Minnesota after three seasons to be offensive coordinator at Penn State. Ciarrocca spent one year with the Nittany Lions before he was let go and joined friend Neal Brown as an offensive analyst at West Virginia.

The Gophers offense peaked under Ciarrocca in 2019 before falling off under Sanford in each of the past two seasons. After the scoring offense was 21st in the nation in 2019, it slipped to 71st in 2020 and 84th in 2021. The Gophers’ total offense dropped from 42nd in 2019 to 69th in 2020 and 90th in 2021.

This season, Minnesota ran the ball on nearly 70 percent of plays, and despite losing three primary running backs, Minnesota had the 31st-best rushing offense in the nation (194 yards per game).

It was the passing offense that was one of the worst in the country at 115th (166 yards a game). The Gophers threw only 224 passes in 12 regular-season games; only the U.S. service academies — Army, Navy and Air Force — called fewer passes than Minnesota this season.

The Gophers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record after a 23-13 win over Wisconsin in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday. They will learn their bowl game destination and opponent on Sunday.