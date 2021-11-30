The Minnesota Vikings placed veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, and his availability is in question for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Peterson is fully vaccinated. So, according to NFL protocols, he would need two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to return to the roster or he would be out for at least 10 days.

“We don’t know,” Zimmer said of Peterson being available against the Lions. “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests (in a short period), so we just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, has played in the past two games since being on injured reserve for three games due to a hamstring injury. If Peterson can’t play against Detroit, Cameron Dantzler, who previously filled in, likely would start.

Makeshift line

Zimmer believes that three-technique defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who is not vaccinated and was placed last Tuesday on the COVID list, could “possibly” return to face the Lions. That at least would give the Vikings one starting lineman back.

In Sunday’s 34-26 loss at San Francisco, Minnesota played without its four preferred starting defensive linemen, and the 49ers rushed for 208 yards. In addition to Tomlinson missing his first game of the season, the Vikings were without nose tackle Michael Pierce (injured reserve) and defensive ends Everson Griffen (non-football illness list) and Danielle Hunter (out for season).

The starters were D.J. Wonnum and Sheldon Richardson at defensive end, Armon Watts at nose tackle and James Lynch at three-technique. The reserves included defensive tackle T.J. Smith, who played 20 snaps in his NFL debut, defensive end Tashawn Bower, who got 19 snaps after being plucked off New England’s practice squad last week and returning to a team he played for from 2017-19, and rookie Patrick Jones II, who got in for 15 plays.

“We had some technique issues,’’ Zimmer said of the makeshift line against the 49ers. “We’re trying to get these guys to go be aggressive. We got cut out of a few gaps a few times, but it’s a little bit of work in progress. We’ve got to continue to go forward with it.”

Thielen pleads case

Early in the fourth quarter Sunday, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believed he had caught a deep pass over the middle that was ruled incomplete after his diving attempt to grab it. The Vikings challenged the call, and it wasn’t overturned.

On Monday, Thielen still believed the ball didn’t touch the ground.

“They told me that if it would have been called a catch on the field it would have stood, but since it wasn’t called a catch on the field, then it wasn’t a catch,” he said. “But I know for sure it was a catch. I had my hand under it; I could feel it. That’s why I was so adamant on the sideline saying to challenge it. But watching the tape, watching the footage, you couldn’t really tell. But I know for sure I had my hand underneath the ball.”

On Sunday, Thielen caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. He is tied for the NFL lead with 10 TD receptions with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, and is trying to become the first Vikings player to lead the league in that category since Randy Moss had 17 touchdowns in 2003.