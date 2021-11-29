Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Monday called running back Dalvin Cook “day-to-day” after he suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Asked if Cook could play in next Sunday’s game at Detroit, Zimmer said, “I don’t know. It’s day-to-day. That’s what they’re telling me.”

Cook was hurt late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 34-26 loss to the 49ers. He was taken off the field while sitting on a cart.

A source said Sunday that the initial diagnosis on Cook was a dislocated shoulder. NFL Media reported Monday that Cook suffered a torn labrum while dislocating his shoulder. However, asked if Cook has a torn labrum, Zimmer said, “No.” Asked he suffered a dislocated shoulder, Zimmer said, “I’m not going to say.”

NFL Media had reported that Cook likely was to miss games at Detroit and on Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh but that he could possibly return as soon as Dec. 20 at Chicago.

If Cook can’t play against the Lions, Alexander Mattison would get the start at running back and rookie Kene Nwangwu would move into a backup role. When Cook missed two games earlier this season due to an ankle injury, Mattison had games of 112 and 113 yards rushing.

“He’s done a nice when he’s been there, so we anticipate him, if he has to play, going in there and playing well,” Zimmer said.

Cook is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 773 yards.

“Obviously, if he does miss a game, obviously he’ll be extremely missed,” said Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. “His play on the field, his leadership ability, things like that. But at the end of the day, we’ll figure that out this week. And then we’ll put our best foot forward as far as trying to move the ball and score points and help this team win.”