Wisconsin at Minnesota
3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
This season’s meeting between Minnesota and Wisconsin will pit two of the top four defenses in the FBS by total yards allowed per game.
Fewest Total Yards Allowed per Game – 2021
- Georgia 236.8
- Wisconsin 237.7
- Oklahoma State 261.3
- Minnesota 289.5
- Air Force 294
In the past 25 seasons, Wisconsin has finished top five in the FBS in this statistic seven times while Minnesota’s best finish over that same span was 10th in 2019 (306.6).
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota defeated Indiana, 35-14, on the road last week despite trailing 7-0 after the first quarter. It was the Gophers’ first win when trailing by a touchdown (at least six points) after the first frame since Sept. 1, 2016 versus Oregon State (trailed 7-0, won 30-23).
- Tanner Morgan’s two passing scores last week have him tied for second on the Minnesota career-passing TD list at 55 (with Bryan Cupito and Asad Abdul-Khaliq, behind Adam Weber, 72). Morgan had a 185.3 passer rating against Indiana, and the Gophers are now 10-1 when Morgan has a passer rating of 169.0 or better– the one loss came at Maryland in 2020.
- Minnesota fell to Wisconsin last season, 20-17 in OT, in the 130th edition of the most-played rivalry in FBS football. It was the second overtime meeting between these schools since the introduction of regular-season OT in 1996 – the first also a 20-17 Wisconsin win, in 1999.
- Wisconsin has won seven straight games after a 1-3 start. Since Week 6 in the FBS (Oct. 7), the Badgers rank second in the FBS with 10.3 points allowed per game (Georgia, 10.0).
- Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards in Wisconsin’s 35-28 win over Nebraska last week. Allen, a freshman, has eight runs of 30+ yards this season, tied for most among FBS freshmen (two others), and leads all of FBS in 2021 with 7.6 yards per carry (minimum 75 carries).