3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

This season’s meeting between Minnesota and Wisconsin will pit two of the top four defenses in the FBS by total yards allowed per game.

Fewest Total Yards Allowed per Game – 2021

Georgia 236.8

Wisconsin 237.7

Oklahoma State 261.3

Minnesota 289.5

Air Force 294

In the past 25 seasons, Wisconsin has finished top five in the FBS in this statistic seven times while Minnesota’s best finish over that same span was 10th in 2019 (306.6).

Additional team and player notes