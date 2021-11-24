The Gophers running back announced Wednesday he will return for a sixth season in 2022. Ibrahim, who won Big Ten Running Back of the Year Award in 2020, suffered a season-ending injured to his Achilles tendon in the 2021 season opener.

“Can’t wait to be back with my brothers, my teammates, this culture, the University of Minnesota and this state,” Ibrahim said in a social media video. “Minnesota, it’s time to row.”

Ibrahim had rushed for 163 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns before he was injured against Ohio State on Sept. 2. He previously said he was crying in the medical tent on the sideline at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“At first I thought it was a cramp, but when I got up, I knew it was something serious,” Ibrahim said. “I felt like I was living a nightmare. The season I had been dreaming of all offseason was just gone in a blink of an eye. I was crushed. But I came back and started rehabbing the next day. I know this was going to be the toughest thing I’ve ever done — physically mentally and emotionally.”

Ibrahim has remained with the team all season, serving as the team’s coin-toss captain and helping a handful of backups who have helped fill his role. Minnesota also lost backup Trey Potts and third-string Bryce Williams to season-ending injuries this season and have relied on Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving to carry the load most of the season.

Ibrahim came back for a fifth season this fall after he had 201 carries for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games last season.