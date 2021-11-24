BEMIDJI -- The defining moment of the Bemidji State football team’s season never came on the gridiron.

It came a few hundred feet from Chet Anderson Stadium, inside a lecture hall. That’s where the Beavers -- fresh off a bad homecoming loss to Augustana -- faced head-on the issues that had snowballed into back-to-back losses.

“We saw the problems,” said junior wide receiver Mike Wandmaker, one of the players leading the meeting. “Guys on the team had been pointing fingers or not taking accountability for their own actions. We thought we needed to stop that. … It’s been a lot of fun to see how far we’ve come since then.”

Two undefeated months later, BSU heard its name called during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show in that same room.

That meeting turned the year around and has led Bemidji State to its greatest season ever. Not only are the Beavers (10-2) in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, they’re also one win from reaching the national quarterfinals.

“You just want to get everyone on the same page,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “That’s what our leadership group did, our captains and upperclassmen who said, ‘Hey we’re not going to let this happen.’

“We wouldn’t be talking about it if we hadn’t won eight straight. … It’s a lot of fun seeing these guys develop as young men and come together.”

Any player was allowed to talk at the meeting, so long that it was constructive. The conversation focused on doing the little things right, like “Beaver Time” -- always showing up 10 minutes early -- which is something the team had gotten away from.

A number of voices echoed out of Hagg-Sauer Hall, all for the purpose of righting the ship moving forward.

“It was great for us to sit down and talk, figure out what was going on,” quarterback Brandon Alt said. “(It wasn’t) criticism, but taking help from teammates and not blowing up on each other. You’re there to help one another. After doing that with each other, it just kept growing.”

After the meeting, unhealthy habits went away. So did the losses. Bemidji State has flirted with defeat, sure, but the forum was proof that the team was determined to overcome any obstacle in the way.

A rematch with Augustana -- a 28-24 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament -- was hard evidence of a program that had come a long way from finger pointing.

“You don’t have to be a captain to be a leader,” Wandmaker said. “There were sophomores, juniors, seniors speaking out. … It was nice to hear that everyone was buying in. Everyone believed that they had a voice.”

Ready for the Rockies

The Beavers have perhaps their toughest test of the season upcoming, facing Colorado School of Mines in the Round of 16. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between BSU and the Orediggers.

Mines (10-1) is the No. 1 seed in Super Region 4 and No. 9 in the country, but it doesn’t much matter who Bemidji State plays at this point. The Beavers are just enjoying this ride.

“It’s a blast, especially with the guys you’re doing it with. It creates such a huge bond,” Alt said. “It really started after the loss to Augie. You could see the camaraderie between the team. It kept growing week by week.”

The significance of this run hasn’t yet set in. Bolte said he’ll soak it in after the season -- which he hopes is still a few weeks away.

“It’s hard to put in perspective,” he said. “I’ll probably have a better answer for that after the season’s done. Right now, it’s just a whirlwind and you try to enjoy every second.”

Kickoff for the second-round NCAA Tournament game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in Golden, Colo.

Another win would put BSU a step closer to a national championship, something the team still envisioned after Week 4 while working through its problems.

“The best teams are going to be led by the players,” Wandmaker said. “That (meeting) was a huge part in how far we’ve come since then.”