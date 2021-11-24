BEMIDJI -- Caden Bolte was a force to be reckoned with in the secondary this season. The Bemidji High School senior defensive back was recognized as such along with other members of the BHS football team.

Bolte was named the North Central Red District Defensive Player of the Year, one of eight Lumberjacks who were named to the All-District team. Alongside Bolte were Ethan Biehn, Dakotah Canty, Gemini Ellis, Gavin Luksik, Barrick Nelson, Nate Schwinghammer and Jack Twelvetrees.

Bemidji also had five honorable mention selections: Jared Frenzel, Cody Lyle, Seth Newby, Thade Osborn and Dylan Sweeney.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Voeller was also selected as the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Jacks finished the season with a 6-4 record and came within minutes of a Section 8-5A championship in the title game against Alexandria.