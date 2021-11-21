MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got a second chance and made the most of it.

After what appeared to be a Packers interception was wiped off the board by replay, the Vikings drove deep into Green Bay territory and took a couple of knees to leave it in Greg Joseph’s hands with 1 second left. It worked.

Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to give the Vikings a 34-31 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The field goal came after a Darnell Savage interception was overturned around midfield with 2:01 left in the game. The Vikings (5-5) then drove for the winning score and got the 500th regular-season win in team history.

It was a wild finish.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught eight passes for 169 yards, caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:17 left for a 31-24 Minnesota lead but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the next play to tie the score with 2:08 left.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 143 yards in the Vikings’ 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 14. Minnesota has now won two straight, is 2-0 in the NFC North and 4-2 in the NFC. And the team that started Sunday ahead of them in the NFC wild card race, Carolina, lost to Washington 27-21.

Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. Brace Hemmelgarn / USA Today Sports
The Vikings held on despite blowing a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

The Vikings had leads of 16-3 in the second quarter and 23-10 in the third quarter. But Rodgers threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Davante Adams late in the third quarter and of 18 yards to Adams with 7:49 left in the game for a 24-23 lead.

Before that, the Vikings had plenty of big moments on offense. A 56-yard pass from Cousins to Jefferson to the Packers 1 late in the first quarter was followed by a 1-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. That put the Vikings up 9-3, but Joseph missed the extra point.

The Vikings took a 16-3 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen midway through the fourth quarter. But the Packers closed the deficit to 16-10 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Josiah Deguara with 30 seconds left in the second quarter, and that was the score at halftime.

Minnesota went up 23-10 on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Jefferson midway through the third quarter before the Packers mounted their comeback.

