MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got a second chance and made the most of it.

After what appeared to be a Packers interception was wiped off the board by replay, the Vikings drove deep into Green Bay territory and took a couple of knees to leave it in Greg Joseph’s hands with 1 second left. It worked.

Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to give the Vikings a 34-31 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The field goal came after a Darnell Savage interception was overturned around midfield with 2:01 left in the game. The Vikings (5-5) then drove for the winning score and got the 500th regular-season win in team history.

It was a wild finish.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught eight passes for 169 yards, caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:17 left for a 31-24 Minnesota lead but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the next play to tie the score with 2:08 left.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 143 yards in the Vikings’ 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 14. Minnesota has now won two straight, is 2-0 in the NFC North and 4-2 in the NFC. And the team that started Sunday ahead of them in the NFC wild card race, Carolina, lost to Washington 27-21.

Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings held on despite blowing a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

The Vikings had leads of 16-3 in the second quarter and 23-10 in the third quarter. But Rodgers threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Davante Adams late in the third quarter and of 18 yards to Adams with 7:49 left in the game for a 24-23 lead.

Before that, the Vikings had plenty of big moments on offense. A 56-yard pass from Cousins to Jefferson to the Packers 1 late in the first quarter was followed by a 1-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. That put the Vikings up 9-3, but Joseph missed the extra point.

The Vikings took a 16-3 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen midway through the fourth quarter. But the Packers closed the deficit to 16-10 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Josiah Deguara with 30 seconds left in the second quarter, and that was the score at halftime.

Minnesota went up 23-10 on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Jefferson midway through the third quarter before the Packers mounted their comeback.

Check back here for updates on this story.



