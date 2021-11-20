MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings on Saturday activated cornerback Patrick Peterson off injured reserve, and he will return Sunday against Green Bay after missing three games.

Peterson suffered a hamstring injury Oct. 17 at Carolina and was placed on injured reserve the next day. He was designated to return last Wednesday and there was optimism during the week that he would return to face the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings also activated safety Myles Dorn off the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Josh Metellus, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list. They did not elevate defensive end Kenny Willekes from the practice squad, and he will sit out a second straight game. Willekes was on a COVID list from Nov. 12 until he was activated Friday and reverted back to the practice squad.

In addition to Peterson being back, two other top Minnesota defensive starters will return Sunday after having missed game action. Safety Harrison Smith will be back after missing two games while on the COVID list before being activated last Wednesday. And linebacker Anthony Barr will return after sitting out last Sunday’s 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers due to a knee injury.

Running back A.J. Dillon expected to handle the bulk of the carries for the Packers after starter Aaron Jones was ruled out after suffering a knee injury last Sunday against Seattle. “This guy is a very physical runner,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. … Former Vikings defensive end Brian Robison on Saturday announced a partnership with NYC’s Mac & Cheese Truck to have two portable food stands inside U.S. Bank Stadium for games. Robison will be at Sunday’s game to promote the venture.