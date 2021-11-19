2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

Freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving combined for 206 yards on the ground against Iowa. For the season, Minnesota has averaged 171.9 rush yards per game by underclassmen, fourth most in the FBS.

FBS, Most Rush Yards per Game by Underclassmen - 2021

Syracuse 218.0

Florida State 188.0

Louisiana 179.4

Minnesota 171.9

Illinois 169.6

Additional team and player notes