Minnesota at Indiana
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021
Freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving combined for 206 yards on the ground against Iowa. For the season, Minnesota has averaged 171.9 rush yards per game by underclassmen, fourth most in the FBS.
FBS, Most Rush Yards per Game by Underclassmen - 2021
- Syracuse 218.0
- Florida State 188.0
- Louisiana 179.4
- Minnesota 171.9
- Illinois 169.6
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota fell to Iowa, 27-22, on the road despite holding the Hawkeyes to 277 yards of total offense. It was the fourth straight game Minnesota has held its opponent under 300 yards, the second-longest active streak in the FBS (Wisconsin, 6).
- Against Iowa, Cole Kramer threw his second career touchdown pass – his first came on Oct. 6 versus Nebraska. Kramer is 3-for-3 for 62 yards and a 493.6 passer rating this season. That is the highest rating by any player with three or more attempts this season.
- Minnesota defeated Indiana, 38-31, when these teams last played, back in 2018. Since the Big Ten split into two divisions in 2011, the Gophers and Hoosiers have met twice (also in 2013).
- Rutgers is the only other Big Ten team Minnesota has played just twice in that span.
- Indiana started the season ranked No. 17 in the AP poll but have gone 2-8 overall and 0-7 in conference play. The Hoosiers have scored seven or fewer points in five games this season, the most such games by any FBS team this season.
- Charles Campbell is 25-for-30 on field-goal attempts in his career and 14-for-17 on kicks of 40-plus yards. His overall percentage, 83.3, is the highest in the Big Ten among active kickers with 20+ career attempts.