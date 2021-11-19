It has witnessed both glory days and decades of drought. It overlooked conference champions, record breakers and future NFL athletes growing up along its shores.

But Lake Bemidji has never watched a BSU football team worthy of the NCAA Tournament. Until this year.

“Obviously we’re thankful to the Lord for being here,” senior linebacker Jaylen Jenkins said. “… It’s never been done before. It’s amazing that we’re the first team to be able to do that.”

Ever since the program began in 1926 -- when R. E. Mendenhall coached Bemidji State Teachers College to a 1-2-1 record while playing an all-high school schedule -- there has never been a group to reach this stage. Especially once the strength of schedule improved.

“We’re playing football, and that’s the most important part of it right now,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “But for the time being, we’re greedy. We want to keep playing, and we’re not just happy to be here. We want to go make a run in the playoffs.”

Yet, for as loyal as its been all these years, Lake Bemidji also missed out on its biggest spotlight of the season. The lake has welcomed in 20 teams for a celebratory homecoming swim, but Augustana denied the Beavers a reunion this fall.

The stars, and brackets, have aligned just right for revenge.

“They ruined our homecoming, and they kept me from jumping in that lake,” junior defensive end Zollie Kaplan said. “We definitely want revenge. We’re ready to go end their season this week.”

The motivation is two-fold this time around. Revenge is an easy motivator, but a win would further solidify this season within the same legendary class as Paul Bunyan himself.

“They know what they’re going to get,” Jenkins said. “They’re going to get a hard-nosed BSU football team this week. It’s not going to be the same result as it was in Week 4.”

That Week 4 meeting was not one home fans remember fondly. The Vikings (9-2) blew out Bemidji State 52-24. But the Beavers (9-2) haven’t lost since, reeling off a single-season program record of seven wins in a row.

Make it eight if all goes according to plan on Saturday.

“They came here on our homecoming and beat us, so the competitive drive in people (starts firing),” Bolte said. “What else do you really want? You get a chance to prove yourself against the team that beat you. … There’s a lot to play for, it’s the playoffs. But in particular, (we can) show we’re a better team than we were in Week 4.”

The rematch begins at noon on Saturday, Nov. 20, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

BSU is the only team in the field making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance this year. But, after 95 years of waiting for this exact moment, nobody has to tell anybody what’s at stake.

“After hearing our name get announced against Augie, we celebrated for a few minutes,” Kaplan said. “Yeah, we’re in, we made it and we got our shot. But now it’s time to go.”