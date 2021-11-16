BURNSVILLE -- A stat sheet of 435 passing yards, five touchdowns, 62 points -- plus the biggest win in program history -- all led to Brandon Alt being named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The Bemidji State football team's quarterback powered BSU to a 62-40 win over U-Mary on Saturday, Nov. 13, which clinched the Beavers' spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Alt extended his single-season program records in touchdown passes (43), passing yards (3,656) and completions (249). The Cottage Grove native also set the NSIC single-season record for touchdown passes.

Winona State's Carter Duxbury was named the Defensive Player of the Week, while the Warriors' Jacob Scott was the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bemidji State will face Augustana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, in Sioux Falls, S.D.