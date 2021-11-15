INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Minnesota Vikings rediscovered Justin Jefferson as well as a way to win Sunday.

After two straight losses, both of which featured limited usage of their star second-year receiver, the Vikings defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 in their first visit to SoFi Stadium.

After Jefferson caught just five passes for 90 yards in losses to Dallas and Baltimore, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said they would look for him more on Sunday. He responded with nine catches for 143 yards.

The Vikings (4-5) found a way to win after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a 20-16 loss to the Cowboys and backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Oct. 31 and after blowing a 14-point third-quarter lead in a 34-31 overtime loss Nov. 7 at Baltimore. As usual, though, this one was an adventure.

Minnesota lost all of a 13-3 second-quarter lead as the Chargers went ahead 17-13 with a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. But the Vikings regained control on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tyler Conklin on fourth down with 2:33 left in the third quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Dalvin Cook with 9:29 left in the game for a 27-17 lead.

The Chargers (5-4) cut the deficit to 27-20 on a 24-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins with 4:36 left in the game. But the Vikings were then able to run out the clock

Conklin had two touchdowns. He had entered the game with just two touchdowns in his four-year career.

It marked the fourth time in the past five games, the Vikings lost all of a double-digit lead. But on three of those four occasions, the Vikings have been able to win. They beat Detroit 19-17 on Oct. 10 and Carolina 34-28 in overtime on Oct. 17.

Cousins completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Cook carried 22 times for 94 yards.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an up-and-down game, completing 20 of 34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. This despite going against a Minnesota defense that was missing five top starters — defensive end Danielle Hunter (out for season with shoulder injury), safety Harrison Smith (COVID-19 reserve list), cornerback Patrick Peterson (on injured reserve with hamstring injury), nose tackle Michael Pierce (on injured reserve with elbow injury) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee).

After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings got going. They took a 13-3 lead thanks to field goals of 46 and 30 yards by Greg Joseph and Conklin’s first score, a 5-yard grab with 3:26 left in the first half.

But the Chargers then mounted their comeback. They got a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left in the first half by Larry Rountree to cut the deficit to 13-10, and that was the score at halftime.

The Chargers then began the second half by marching 75 yards to take a 17-13 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Austin Ekeler. But the Vikings came back to take the lead for good at 20-17 on Cousins’ second touchdown pass to Conklin.