The Bemidji State football team, fresh off a rousing 62-40 win over U-Mary to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history, awaited the announcement of its next opponent.

Audible groans surfaced as the Beavers agonized through the other three regional reveals on an NCAA.com livestream, forcing them to endure a nearly 20-minute wait after the show’s scheduled start time.

But soon after, the fourth region was revealed, and there it was -- Bemidji State, in the bracket. BSU will face Augustana in a rematch of the two NSIC rivals’ homecoming matchup at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“It's something that you've always been working for and kind of dreamed of,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “Having this day where you're hosting (a watch party) and having the guys in, and having (media members) here to check out where we're going to be seeded and stuff.

“So it's a great day, man. It was awesome to see the reaction of the kids.”

Bemidji State entered the weekend as the No. 4 team in the Super Region 4 rankings and did nothing to harm its positioning in the win over U-Mary. Ultimately, the playoff selection committee decided to leapfrog both BSU and Augustana with Western Colorado, which earned the No. 3 seed. Augie earned the No. 4 seed and the right to host.

“I don't know what they might have seen,” senior receiver Malik Williams said. “But we're happy just to be in it, really.”

Pleased they are, as the Beavers have made history and etched their names in the record books, regardless of what happens Saturday.

“It's cool to kind of get the school on the map,” senior linebacker Gabe Ames said. “And not just Bemidji as a city, but the community (gets) recognition kind of worldwide.”

BSU earned new national recognition, but will face a familiar foe in the first round. The homecoming game, which ended with a 52-24 Augie win, dropped the Beavers to 2-2 and threatened to derail their season. Instead, it became a springboard for their seven-game winning streak to close out the year and earn the tournament berth.

“We're a completely different team from Week 4 when we lost to Augie,” Williams said. “Offensively, defensively, special teams. I feel like we got guys flying around on both sides of the ball. We're just much better and more complete. … That’s why we’ve just been able to stack these wins up.”

Stacking victories has gotten them here. It’ll take more of what’s worked down the stretch to get them a win in Sioux Falls.

“It's going to be fun to get some revenge,” Williams said.

The Beavers and Vikings will face off on Saturday, Nov. 20, in Sioux Falls, S.D. The start time has not yet been announced.