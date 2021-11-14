The University of Minnesota football team was veteran-laded and had internal expectations to contend for the Big Ten West division title. They rallied around “unfinished business” and had players come back for sixth and even seventh seasons.

On offense, they had the most-experienced line in the country, a quarterback who had 26 starts under his belt, an all-Big Ten tailback spurring the NFL for another year in college and an experienced go-to receiver. On defense, they had an abundance of returning starters at all three levels and two upgrades through the NCAA transfer portal.

But after rising to the top of the division with four wins in October, Minnesota has lost two straight games, including a 27-22 defeat to No. 19 Iowa in the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday. They went from setting the pace of the division to staring up at their two nemeses.

Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) plays dormant Indiana (2-8, 0-7) on the road in Bloomington next Saturday and hosts Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2), with its lights-out defense, at Huntington Bank Stadium with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line Nov. 27.

Split those games and the Gophers are 7-5 and headed back to a mediocre bowl game. It’s not the bounce-back year they envisioned after going 11-2 in 2019 and seeking a mulligan for the pandemic-altered 3-4 season a year ago.

Minnesota’s defense has been the bellwether all year. Against the Hawkeyes, they gave up three explosive plays — two for touchdowns — and dropped two interceptions. But that unit kept Minnesota in the game.

On the other side, the Gophers’ running game has weathered the loss of Mohamed Ibrahim and two other primary tailbacks to season-ending injuries. Minnesota has slipped up twice (losses to Bowling Green and Illinois), but with backups Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas, it rushed for more yards Saturday than the Hawkeyes had given up to anyone this season.

This brings us to quarterback Tanner Morgan and the Gophers’ passing game, directed by coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and managed by head coach P.J. Fleck. Its poor play has clipped the wings when Minnesota’s season needed to take flight.

Against the Hawkeyes, Sanford and staff created a running-game wrinkle, a toss sweep, that surprised and helped lead to 210 yards on the ground. There wasn’t anything similar noticeable in the passing game.

The Gophers threw only four passes over 20 yards and completed one — the 68-yard touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell in the fourth quarter. This aggressive call only came when Minnesota absolutely needed it, down 24-16 with five minutes left.

Overall, Morgan threw 17 passes through three quarters, feeding onto how Minnesota has attempted only 208 passes in 10 games — the fewest in college football outside of the U.S. service academies Army, Navy and Air Force.

Against Iowa, Morgan threw 13 of his 30 passes (43%) less than 10 yards. Two examples stuck out.

In the third quarter, Morgan faced a third-and-7, but threw short of the first down and Brevyn Spann-Ford only gained 5. They had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

Later in the quarter, Morgan had a third-and-6, but quickly threw behind the line of scrimmage, and Irving was dropped for a 3-yard loss. It led to a 53-yard field goal, which was low and Iowa blocked.

The reins on Morgan were never more evident than when they broke the huddle with 20 seconds left on the play clock in the fourth quarter. They continued to tinker with looks to the sideline and were flagged for a delay-of-game penalty.

After Bowling Green and Illinois, Fleck has been resolute in sticking beside Morgan, holding up his career record since taking over midway through 2018. But since the start of 2020, he’s 9-8.

Will Fleck’s commitment evolve, or even change, this week?