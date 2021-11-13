BEMIDJI -- It’s not official yet, but the Bemidji State football team rightfully celebrated like it was.

The Beavers bowled over U-Mary 62-40 in Saturday’s regular season finale at Chet Anderson Stadium. So, surely, they ought to find themselves safely within the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in their 95-year program history when the committee reveals the field on Sunday.

“I’m tremendously proud for all of Beaver Nation,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “This goes back to me getting hired by coach (Jeff) Tesch, coach (Rich) Jahner, Ken Traxler. All those guys put in decades of work to get us to this point.”

After a 2-2 start, Bemidji State ran the table with seven straight victories to close the regular season. And they were must-win games if the Beavers wanted something like Saturday to be possible.

“When we were 2-2, it was like every game after that was an elimination game,” senior wideout Malik Williams said. “We just took it one week at a time, kept stacking wins on wins. We feel like we deserve it.”

BSU also clinched the NSIC North Division championship outright, as well as a share of the overall Northern Sun crown. The latter is the program’s sixth conference title all-time and the first since 2006.

“Me and my boys, we’ve been fighting all year,” sophomore running back Sage Booker said. “It’s amazing. We’ve never made the playoffs. The fact that we get to make it this year is a blessing.”

A game of historic proportions featured 1,204 yards of combined offense, 15 total touchdowns and a second-quarter snowstorm to boot. And, more than anything, Bemidji State was dominant in perhaps the biggest game in program history.

The Beavers started with a bang, first with Booker’s 61-yard touchdown rush on the second play from scrimmage. On the second play of the next drive, Williams reeled in a 63-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt for an instant 13-0 lead.

Would there be any other way to break the record?@OSGBEN, the NEW single-season touchdown record holder#GrindTheAxe pic.twitter.com/oBywyCgZ65 — Bemidji State Football (@BSUBeaversFB) November 13, 2021

“I had it in my mind, before the game even started, that I wanted to come out and break it loose on my first carry,” Booker said. “(Afterwards) I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got this in the bag right here.’ Everything felt good from before the game started to when it ended.”

Williams and Booker each added another score in the second quarter, good for a 27-14 halftime edge.

The Marauders (4-7) almost assumed the role of spoiler in the third quarter, getting the score within 27-20 and then recovering a fumble. But BSU forced a three-and-out, then responded with back-to-back touchdown catches by Brendan Beaulieu to cushion the lead to a much more comfortable score of 41-20.

The long touchdowns kept coming in the fourth quarter, featuring Hameed Oyedele’s 93-yard kickoff return and Beaulieu’s 58-yard TD catch. Beaulieu’s reception also gave him the single-season program record for receiving yards, which pairs nicely with Williams’ single-season TD receptions record of 16.

93 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!



Great blocking and the hit stick to propel @h1_0yedele for the kickoff return#GrindTheAxe pic.twitter.com/Vp7SMDz0EY — Bemidji State Football (@BSUBeaversFB) November 13, 2021

Jarrett Gronski added the icing on the cake with a 36-yard rumble and dive to the pylon.

“I’m pretty thankful, to be honest with you, to be part of this,” Bolte said. “I keep saying it: It’s not just about the coaches. This is all about the players and the program. I’m ecstatic for the opportunity to lead the team, and hopefully (we) continue to make a run here in the next couple weeks.”

In the end, a season-high 62 points was the perfect culmination of a seven-game winning streak to cap an unprecedented regular season.

The NCAA Selection Show begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at NCAA.com, and first-round playoff games will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, at campus sites.

“(The win) means a lot to me, to a lot of the guys,” Williams said. “All the guys who stayed for this extra season, we just knew we had to do something special. I feel like this is a special thing we did.”





Bemidji State 62, U-Mary 40

U-M 7 7 6 20 -- 40

BSU 13 14 14 21 -- 62

First quarter -- BSU TD, Booker 61-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 7-0 BSU; BSU TD, Williams 63-yard catch from Alt (2-pt. conversion no good), 13-0 BSU; U-M TD, Kittner 61-yard catch from Nelson (Powell PAT), 13-7 BSU.

Second quarter -- BSU TD, Williams 14-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 20-7 BSU; BSU TD, Booker 5-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 27-7 BSU; U-M TD, Little 18-yard catch from Nelson (Powell PAT), 27-14 BSU.

Third quarter -- U-M TD, Kittner 23-yard catch from Nelson (Powell PAT), 27-20 BSU; BSU TD, Beaulieu 51-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 34-20 BSU; BSU TD, Beaulieu 17-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 41-20 BSU.

Fourth quarter -- U-M TD, Kittner 11-yard catch from Nelson (Powell PAT), 41-27 BSU; BSU TD, Oyedele 93-yard kickoff return (Hoffer PAT), 48-27 BSU; U-M TD, Little 17-yard catch from Nelson (Powell PAT), 48-34 BSU; BSU TD, Beaulieu 58-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 55-34 BSU; BSU TD, Gronski 36-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 62-34 BSU; U-M TD, Kittner 17-yard pass from Nelson (no PAT attempt), 62-40 BSU.