BEMIDJI -- It’s not official yet, but the Bemidji State football team rightfully celebrated like it was.

The Beavers bowled over U-Mary 62-40 in Saturday’s regular season finale at Chet Anderson Stadium. So they ought to find themselves safely within the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in program history when the committee reveals the field on Sunday.

A game of historic proportions featured 1,204 yards of combined offense, 15 total touchdowns and a second-quarter snowstorm to boot. And, more than anything, BSU was dominant in perhaps the biggest game in program history.

The Beavers also clinched the NSIC North championship outright, as well as a share of the overall conference crown.

Bemidji State (9-2) won the coin toss and, surprisingly, decided to receive the opening kickoff. It paid off big time.

The Beavers started with a bang, first with Sage Booker’s 61-yard touchdown rush on the second play from scrimmage. On the second play of the next drive, Malik Williams reeled in a 63-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt for an instant 13-0 lead.

Williams and Booker each added another score in the second quarter, good for a 27-14 halftime lead.

The Marauders almost played spoiler in the third quarter, recovering a fumble in a one-score game. But the Beavers responded with back-to-back touchdown catches by Brendan Beaulieu, which cushioned the lead to a much more comfortable score of 41-20.

The long touchdowns kept coming in the fourth quarter, which featured Hameed Oyedele’s 93-yard kickoff return and Beaulieu’s 58-yard TD catch that also gave him the single-season program record for receiving yards. Jarrett Gronski added the icing on the cake with a 36-yard rumble and dive to the pylon.

In the end, a season-high 62 points were a perfect culmination of a seven-game winning streak to cap the regular season.

The NCAA Selection Show will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at NCAA.com, and first-round playoff games will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, at campus sites.





